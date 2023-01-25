"Lives in a glass house and spits out of car windows" - Kia Joorabchian launches astonishing attack on 'uneducated' Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

Football agent Kia Joorabchian has launched a scathing attack on Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher who he claims is uneducated. The Sky Sports pundit questioned the agent's relationship with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Carragher claimed that the Toffees were the worst-run club in English football and that Moshiri's connection with Joorabchian had caused problems. Everton are 19th in the league and sacked manager Frank Lampard on Monday (January 23).

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Everton are the worst run club in the country.



The Everton board, particularly Moshiri, have come under constant criticism this season. However, Joorabchian's name was rarely spoken about until Carragher gave a damning verdict on his relationship with Moshiri and its effect on the Goodison Park outfit.

This has riled the agent, who has hit back with a tirade at the former Liverpool defender. Joorabchian told talkSPORT when asked about Carragher's comments:

"When Simon (Jordan) says something I respect it because he's an educated person. [He is] unlike someone like Jamie Carragher who unfortunately lives in a glass house, spits out of car windows and has no education in terms of his background when he makes a comment."

Joorabchian is alluding to the 2018 incident in which Carragher spat on a car with a 14-year-old girl in it. He continued by defending the transfers he has sealed for the Toffees:

"I've done three transfers of my players (to Everton) over the course of Farhard's tenure at Everton. Richarlison, who was very successful. The free transfer of Bernard from Shakhtar, and again he was a player who wasn't a complete disaster and he did very well."

The agent even claimed that he had pushed Everton to appoint Flamengo boss Vitor Pereira as manager when they went for Lampard. However, he continued to find issues with Carragher's analysis on Monday Night Football:

"It was even mentioned on Sky that [Everton chairman] Bill Kenwright and [Everton CEO] Denise Barrett-Baxendale have nothing to do there. Jamie said that and, again, people who say things like that haven’t done their homework and misinform the public and that’s really unfair for those people."

Carragher reckons Liverpool will fail to finish in the top four

Carragher has predicted that Liverpool will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016. The Reds are ninth and are struggling for form, with eight wins, five draws and six defeats in 19 league games. They trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a difficult campaign, and Carragher has admitted he sees them failing to qualify for the Champions League. He said in a discussion with his colleague Gary Neville (via Liverpool Echo):

Neville: "Have you ruled your mob out of it?" Carragher: "No I don't think Liverpool will get top four." Neville: "They're only 10 points behind with a game in hand?" Carragher: "Only 10 points? How many points until you say someone can't do something? Liverpool are not playing well enough."

The Merseysiders will next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 29). They were thrashed 3-0 by the Seagulls last time at the Amex Stadium.

