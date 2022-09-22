“Lmao take him back”, “Like we care” – Manchester United fans brutally react to player returning early from international duty owing to injury

Manchester United fans have mocked goalkeeper Martin Dubravka as the Slovakian has returned early from international duty due to injury.

The Red Devils have announced that the on-loan keeper has incurred a fitness problem while preparing for UEFA Nations League duty with Slovakia.

Dubravka joined Erik ten Hag's side from Newcastle United on loan this past summer and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Red Devils.

He is competing with David De Gea for the No.1 jersey at Old Trafford but his injury will come as a huge setback for the player.

Despite this, Manchester United fans have taken the time to mock the Slovakian shot-stopper, claiming that they don't want him.

Here are some reactions from Twitter from fans ridiculing his early return from the international break:

JS25 @runitedftbll @ManUtd @HecoDubravka Like we care lol. Id rather Nathan Bishop start then him tbf @ManUtd @HecoDubravka Like we care lol. Id rather Nathan Bishop start then him tbf

The Slovakian made 130 appearances for Newcastle before joining Manchester United.

He kept 37 clean sheets in those games and has been praised for his shot-stopping abilities.

According to Sky Sports, United will pay a £6 million fee if the goalkeeper makes a number of appearances that would see his switch become permanent.

However, the injury he has picked up on international duty will only perhaps jeopardize any plans the veteran keeper had of staying at Old Trafford.

He was signed off the back of two unconvincing performances from De Gea in the Red Devils' opening two defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The Spaniard has improved with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in a centre-back partnership in front of him.

Manchester United still search for long-term successor to De Gea

De Gea remains United's first-choice keeper

It is obvious that Ten Hag's side will need to replace De Gea sooner rather than later.

The Spanish shot-stopper is now 31 and is the longest serving player at Old Trafford, having racked up 495 appearances.

He joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 for £22.5 million.

However, his performances have seemingly regressed as time has gone on and the Spaniard doesn't seem to be the top level goalkeeper he had been for so many years.

Who Manchester United target as De Gea's permanent replacement remains to be seen, but there are plenty of up-and-coming keepers to choose from.

The Premier League boasts the likes of Brentford's David Raya, Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez and Leeds United's Illan Meslier.

Meanwhile, the likes of FC Porto's Diogo Costa, Athletic Bilbao's Unai Simon and AC Milan's Mike Maignan are impressing abroad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far