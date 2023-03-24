"Lmao he's trolling" – Fans react as Argentina star Emi Martinez recreates infamous World Cup celebration after win against Panama

Football fans online have had mixed reactions after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recreated his infamous celebration.

This comes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners secured a 2-0 win over Panama in an international friendly on Thursday (March 23). Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi were the goalscorers on that occasion.

This was the first time the La Albiceleste squad gathered together following their World Cup triumph in Qatar. The squad therefore had a celebratory night in front of their adoring fans in Buenos Aires.

During the celebrations, Martinez held a replica of the World Cup trophy in a similar manner to how he held the Golden Glove award after winning the final against France.

Football fans on Instagram have divided opinions after seeing Emi Martinez celebrate in a similar manner. Some were pleased to see him recreate the iconic celebration, while others felt like it was a bit too over the top.

Here are a few fan reactions from Instagram regarding the same:

"Lmaoooo he’s trolling"

"He thinks he’s him 😂😂😂. He ain't even top 20 gk."

"I don't like the Argentina national team, because the celebrations are exaggerated and like crazy."

"He’s gonna make all the little boys cry again."

"Penaldo fans crying so hard in the comments."

"Please never change, Dibu."

Emiliano Martinez played a vital role in guiding Argentina to their first FIFA World Cup title since 1986. In the final, the Aston Villa shot-stopper made a crucial save to keep out Randal Kolo Muani in injury time of extra time to take the game to a penalty shootout.

Martinez saved a penalty off Kingsley Coman in the shootout to lead the South American giants to World Cup glory.

Emi Martinez featured in all seven games at the FIFA World Cup and kept three clean sheets along the way. Apart from the Golden Glove he won at the tournament, the former Arsenal goalkeeper also won The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for 2022.

Martinez is also having an excellent season for Aston Villa in the Premier League. At the time of writing, the Argentine shot-stopper has played 25 games in the league and has kept eight clean sheets.

Argentina face Curacao in their second friendly of the international break

Argentina have yet another friendly to play in the ongoing international break. Lionel Scaloni's side will now take on Curacao on Tuesday (March 28). The game will take place at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi will have a chance to score his 100th goal for his national side when they face Curacao. As things stand, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has netted 99 goals from 173 caps for La Albiceleste.

