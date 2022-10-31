“Loads more to come” – Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney send encouraging messages to Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney sent encouraging messages to Marcus Rashford after he scored his 100th goal for Manchester United on Sunday.

The 25-year-old struck a powerful header to hand the Red Devils a 1-0 victory over West Ham in the Premier League.

Rashford later posted a message on his Instagram handle, thanking everybody from the club's staff to his family for their support in helping achieve the milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for scoring several header goals throughout his career, posted a congratulatory message in the comments for him.

Ronaldo wrote:

"Congratulations [clapping emoji]"

Also making encouraging comments was Manchester United's all-time top-scorer and Rashford's former teammate, Wayne Rooney, who hailed him as "class".

The DC United manager said:

"Class @marcusrashford. Loads more to come [100 emoji] [clapping emoji] [raised hands emoji]."

Other current teammates like Jadon Sancho, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luka Shaw also congratulated Rashford.

He became just the 13th player in Manchester United's history to surpass the 100-goal mark, and among the active players, only Ronaldo is ahead of him with 145 goals.

The England international burst onto the scene in 2016 and announced his arrival with a brace on his United debut.

Rashford hasn't looked back ever since. Following a dip in form last season, he seems to be returning to his best this season. He already has seven goals, which is two more than what he managed in the whole of 2021-22 season.

Manchester United extend unbeaten run to eight games

Manchester United started the month with a 6-3 crushing loss at the hands of Manchester City, but have since avoided defeat in eight games across all competitions.

While their performances haven't always been the best, the side's ability to grind out a result is worth mentioning. During this stretch of eight games, the Red Devils have conceded only four goals, beating Tottenham Hotspur at home and drawing against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

With four wins out of five in the Europa League group stages, United are safely through to the knockout stages.

Their final group stage match is against Real Sociedad on Thursday, November 3.

