“Loads to offer the game”, “Top guy”, “What a player” – Ferdinand, Henderson and Grealish react as ex-Manchester United star retires

Former Manchester United star Tom Cleverley has announced his retirement from football.

Rio Ferdinand, Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish, among others, have reacted to the development. Cleverley posted a heartfelt goodbye message on social media:

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from football as a player. The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury. Unfortunately, my body has failed me and just hasn’t got the capacity to perform anymore."

He added:

"I haven’t done much reflection just yet, but I’m trying to focus on a positive future, and I’m excited about what that’s going to bring."

Cleverley continued:

"I would like to thank staff, teammates and fans at Leicester, Wigan, Aston Villa, Everton and England."

He then left a special message for the Red Devils:

"Special mentions must go to Manchester United, especially Paul McGuiness and Sir Alex Ferguson. The people and the club that gave me the foundations as a player and person and also the club that made my dreams come true. To come through the academy and represent the first team gives me immense pride."

Cleverley also had a notable mention for Watford, whom he captained. The ex-midfielder wrote:

"To all those involved with Watford Football Club. I have the privilege of calling this club home. To captain this club has been an honour and the staff, players and fans will forever be in my heart. The love you have shown me as a young loanee up to the moment I retire as a grown man I can never repay."

Cleverley concluded:

"Finally the love and support of my wife, children, mum, dad and agent. I know it hasn’t been easy on you guys at times, but none of this would have been possible without you".

Jack Grealish commented under the post:

"What a player and what a guy. congratulations on a great career Clevz".

Rio Ferdinand wrote:

"Yes Chunkz, great career mate. Loads to offer the game. Good luck bro."

Jordan Henderson commented:

"Congrats on a great career mate! Top guy and I wish you and your family all the best in the future!".

A look back at ex-Manchester United player Tom Cleverley's professional career

Tom Cleverley played for clubs like Watford, Manchester United, Everton and Leicester City. The midfielder, though. came into prominence at Manchester United.

He made 79 appearances for the Old Trafford club, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. Cleverley, though, spent a lot of time at Watford. He made 181 appearances for the club, scoring 19 and setting up 15.

The midfielder also represented England 13 times in his career. He was always a useful player no matter the stature of the club. Fans will keep an eye on the 33-year-old's post retirement life.

