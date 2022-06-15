"Loan with option to buy around £20m" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 25-year-old Manchester United man could join Premier League club 

Dean Henderson has endured a difficult year so far at Manchester United and could be on his way out of the club this summer. The English shot-stopper found it difficult to break into the Red Devils' starting eleven under Ralf Rangnick and may well look for a temporary stint elsewhere.

According to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants have initiated negotiations with Nottingham Forest and could send Dean Henderson out on loan to the newly-promoted club.

Callum Castel-Nuovo @callumcasteln



• 13 apps

• 3.1 saves per game (77%)

• 0.8 succ. run outs per game (100%)

• 29.4 touches per game

• 13.4 passes per game (67%)

• 4 clean sheets

• 89% duels won



#NFFC Dean Henderson Premier League 2020/21:• 13 apps• 3.1 saves per game (77%)• 0.8 succ. run outs per game (100%)• 29.4 touches per game• 13.4 passes per game (67%)• 4 clean sheets• 89% duels won Dean Henderson Premier League 2020/21:• 13 apps• 3.1 saves per game (77%)• 0.8 succ. run outs per game (100%)• 29.4 touches per game• 13.4 passes per game (67%)• 4 clean sheets• 89% duels won#NFFC https://t.co/ivIflBEhSQ

Manchester United have appointed Erik ten Hag to lead their transition this year and seem intent on restoring their status as a European giant. Under Ralf Rangnick, the team finished in an underwhelming sixth place and was plagued by inconsistency throughout its Premier League campaign.

Ten Hag is determined to imprint his footballing nous on the side, however, and has been an active participant in the transfer market so far. The Red Devils are linked to several players at the moment and will need to offload some of their own to revamp their squad.

Manchester United's Dean Henderson could be a starter at Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson is considering a loan move

Dean Henderson has played a bit-part role at Manchester United and remains behind Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea in the pecking order. The former Sheffield United shot-stopper made only 26 appearances for the Red Devils last season and is yet to make his mark at Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest will feature in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and will need to complete a few signings to compete with the country's best teams. Dean Henderson has displayed flashes of his brilliance over the past year and has several years ahead of him in the Premier League.

Football Daily @footballdaily



[via Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson.[via @skysports_sheth ]. Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson. 💰 [via @skysports_sheth]. https://t.co/bWX2Xc6V4e

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will include an option to buy the goalkeeper for a fee of £20 million at the end of his loan term.

"Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Manchester United to sign Dean Henderson on loan with [an] option to buy [around £20m]. Negotiations ongoing - Nottingham Forest want Henderson and it’s now a possibility also considered by the player. Talks on."

Erik ten Hag will likely place his faith in David de Gea this season and will need the Spaniard to step up on a regular basis. The Red Devils have missed out on a place in the UEFA Champions League this year and have plenty of work to do in the summer transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far