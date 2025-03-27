Logan Paul responds to fight offer from Lionel Messi's bodyguard, proposes forfeit if latter loses

Yassine Chueko, Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, recently offered to face off against Logan Paul in an effort to settle a legal case between Paul and Messi. Now, the YouTuber has shot back, claiming that the former professional fighter would not stand a chance against him.

Paul, who co-founded PRIME Hydration, is currently locked in a lawsuit against Messi’s beverage company Mas+. Each side alleges that the other has engaged in unfair business practices and design copying. Paul suggested settling the lawsuit with a boxing match against Messi himself.

While the Argentine forward did not speak up, Chueko stepped in, saying in a video:

“Listen, Logan, I’m doing this video because a lot of people they stop me in the streets, they send me message, I get a lot of comments on Instagram about this fight. So now the reverse is broken, there’s no way out. Let’s do the fight for the people. Let’s do it.

"If Logan really wants a fight, he can fight me, not a football player."

Paul has now responded to the challenge (via talkSPORT):

"It's an MMA guy who thinks he can box, who thinks he is entitled to victory or attention because he is Messi's bodyguard. I've offered people to fly out before, he doesn't even deserve a fly out. I'm here in Puerto Rico, if you want to pull up to me in Puerto Rico you are more than welcome bro."

He added:

"When I beat your ass and that is a big when, not if, you have to drink prime. I really would start to feel bad for Messi because he's going to lose this lawsuit, he's probably going to lose his bodyguard, because why the f*** would you hire a bodyguard who can get beat up by a YouTuber.

"The man is losing everything, except the World Cup."

Chueko, who has a background as a Navy SEAL and martial artist. He secured the job to protect Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023.

Lionel Messi remains a doubt for upcoming Inter Miami clash

Lionel Messi’s fitness is still up in the air as Inter Miami gear up for a top-of-the-table clash with Philadelphia Union on March 29 (via Sports Illustrated). The Argentine forward had been ruled out of international duty by a slight adductor injury. He sustained it during his full 90-minute runout against Atlanta United on March 16, a game in which he scored.

Lionel Messi remained in Florida to rehab after withdrawing from Argentina’s recent World Cup qualifiers. He participated only briefly in team drills before doing work alone, and it is uncertain if he will partake in the Philadelphia game this weekend.

Inter Miami, who sit third in the Eastern Conference with 10 points, trail Philadelphia by just two points. Charlotte FC are second, level on points with the Herons.

