"Long live Ten Hag" "Should be sold" - Manchester United fans rejoice as key player is dropped for crunch Premier League encounter against Liverpool 

Manchester United fans have reacted positively to the news that Harry Maguire has been dropped for the clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22.

Erik ten Hag's side are still searching for their first points of the season following two disastrous defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

The Red Devils' display against the Bees last time out was widely panned by supporters and pundits. Their defense crumbled and conceded four goals within 35 minutes as they lost 4-0.

Ten Hag has now decided to take drastic action for the clash against their arch-rivals by dropping club-captain Maguire, whose form has dramatically dropped.

The Dutch boss has made four changes in total, with Raphael Varane replacing Maguire at centre-back. There is also no place for striker Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

Luke Shaw and Fred have also dropped out in place of Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga, who will all start the clash.

Fans seemed more positive following the announcement of the two teams, with many taking to Twitter to rejoice in Maguire's absence:

libby @profundism maguire BENCHED maguire BENCHED

Zaan @OnlyZaan The joy of seeing Maguire & Plumpy dropped overshadowes the misery of seeing Mctominay & Elanga stink the place tonight The joy of seeing Maguire & Plumpy dropped overshadowes the misery of seeing Mctominay & Elanga stink the place tonight 😂

Sam Pilger @sampilger Ronaldo, Maguire, Shaw and Fred all dropped for tonight’s game against Liverpool. Ten Hag starts to impose himself. #MUFC Ronaldo, Maguire, Shaw and Fred all dropped for tonight’s game against Liverpool. Ten Hag starts to impose himself. #MUFC

MV1🦁🇳🇱 @UtdMahon @samuelluckhurst Should be dropped off the roof of OT @samuelluckhurst Should be dropped off the roof of OT

whysayanything 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇸 @WSAnything It really is a stupid question to ask if we should sell Maguire to Chelsea or not. He is useless & can’t get in the team against Liverpool so of course he should be sold! It really is a stupid question to ask if we should sell Maguire to Chelsea or not. He is useless & can’t get in the team against Liverpool so of course he should be sold!

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Casemiro signing exactly what Manchester United need

The Red Devils have announced that they have agreed a fee with Real Madrid for the signing of defensive midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has won five Champions League titles and will surely become a first-choice member of Erik ten Hag's side.

Former England and Manchester City winger Wright-Phillips believes the Brazilian is exactly what United need. The pundit told BBC Sport before the clash at Old Trafford:

"Casemiro brings something that Manchester United definitely need. You could see in the opening two league games they are lacking in that area. He is someone who prides his games on winning the ball back. He might be the catalyst to bring more players to Manchester United."

He added:

"When Christian Eriksen has played in that holding midfield role it was based off the back of trying two holding players at Brighton and there was nothing so it was like, let's play a footballing team. I would play Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen together."

Wright-Phillips believes that Casemiro will be a leader on the pitch for the Red Devils and help them fight and work together. He said:

"We almost forget that all of Manchester United's players are international players. It is not that they are lacking in quality, for me they are lacking in heart and a willingness to fight. They have none of that. Casemiro is perfect for them, he will lead by example. If he gets the chance to hit you fairly he will do that and it will help put Manchester United on the front foot."

