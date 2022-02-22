"Long may that continue" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on in-form Manchester United duo

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has lauded Jadon Sancho and Paul Pogba for their impressive performances during Manchester United's victory against Leeds United.

Ralf Rangnick's men claimed a crucial 4-2 victory over Marcelo Bielsa's side in the Premier League on Sunday (February 20). The Red Devils took an early lead at Elland Road thanks to Harry Maguire. Sancho then provided an assist for Bruno Fernandes, who headed in United's second goal during first-half stoppage time.

But Ralf Rangnick's men let their focus slip as Rodrigo halved their lead in the 53rd minute while Raphinha scored an equalizer for Leeds just one minute later. Sancho stepped up again and assisted Fred, who scored to put United ahead before Anthony Elanga added a fourth to secure all three points for the visitors.

After the game, Ferdinand heaped praise on Sancho for his match-winning performance. The former centre-back believes the 21-year-old has been Manchester United's best player in recent weeks. He said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

“The last few games, he's been the best player in a red shirt. Long may that continue. Keep going, we love to see that.”

Sancho joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £73 million last summer. The winger struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the English game during his initial weeks at Old Trafford.

Sancho has, however, enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing two assists in his last five appearances for the Red Devils. His overall record still needs to improve, however, as he has recorded just four goals and two assists in 28 appearances across competitions this season.

Ferdinand also praised Paul Pogba for his display against Leeds, saying:

“Pogba was amazing. The first half you are thinking, wow, that’s that Pogba you want to see. He [Rangnick] brought him off, me myself I raised my eyebrows a little bit but the substitutions the manager made were spot on, both came on had an impact and scored.”

Pogba dominated the midfield battle for the Red Devils at Elland Road before being taken off in the 67th minute for Fred. The Frenchman enjoyed a fantastic match, laying out two key passes, and acted as the perfect link between attack and defense.

Manchester United are likely to fancy their chances against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Manchester United players celebrate during their win against Leeds United.

Manchester United have been heavily criticized for their below-par performances and wastefulness in front of goal in recent weeks. The Red Devils will, however, head into their clash against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with plenty of confidence.

Rangnick's troops will enter the contest at the Wanda Metropolitano on the back of a 2-0 home win over Brighton and a 4-2 away victory against Leeds. They have now won three of their last five Premier League games as well.

The likes of Sancho, Fernandes, and Pogba have looked excellent in recent weeks, which will be a major morale booster for the club and their fans.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have endured a difficult 2021-22 season. The reigning La Liga champions currently sit in fifth place in the league table and have won three and lost two of their last five league games.

Diego Simeone's side qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League only on the final Matchday of the group stage. Manchester United are therefore likely to fancy their chances against the Rojiblancos when the two sides meet on Wednesday (February 23) night.

