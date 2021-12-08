Long-serving Real Madrid veteran set to leave the club in 2022: Reports

Real Madrid star Marcelo could be set to leave the club at the end of the season. The Brazilian's current contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and the veteran defender is yet to receive a contract extension offer from the club.

According to Ole.com, Real Madrid are unlikely to offer a contract extension. The Spanish giants are likely to part ways with the 33-year-old and try to sign an adequate replacement.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminese in January 2007. The veteran defender is widely considered to be one of the best defenders of his generation and has revolutionized the role of a 'modern attacking left-back'.

Marcelo has made over 530 appearances for Real Madrid and has contributed 38 goals. He has helped the club win five La Ligas, two Copa del Rey's, and four Champions Leagues.

The left-back has been named in the UEFA Team of the Year thrice, the FIFA FIFPro World XI six times, and the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season four times.

The Brazilian has, however, become a bit-part player at Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons since the arrival of French defender Ferland Mendy.

Marcelo made just nineteen appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions last season and has played just five times for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season. The defender has been linked with a move to former club Fluminese.

Real Madrid could look to resign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguillon

Spanish left-back Sergio Reguillon spent his youth career with Real Madrid before making his debut for the club's senior team during the 2018-19 season. He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Sevilla, where he developed into one of the biggest young prospects in Europe.

Real Madrid opted to sell Sergio Reguillon to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020. However, they inserted a £27.5 million buy-back clause in the left-back's contract with the Premier League giants.

The 24-year-old endured a hot-and-cold debut season with the north London club. He made 36 appearances for Spurs in all competitions but struggled to maintain consistency and cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Reguillon has shown signs of returning to form since Antonio Conte took over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur in November. Real Madrid could look to re-sign Sergio Reguillon from Tottenham Hotspur next summer to replace Marcelo.

