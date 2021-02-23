Long-term project in the works to create extraordinary revenue: Deportivo Alaves president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz

Deportivo Alaves president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz revealed the club's plans for the coming years, as they look to consolidate their La Liga status and reach further heights in the future. El Glorioso have been a top-flight club for four seasons now and have an ambitious plan to grow the club financially, according to their president.

Having taken over the reins in 2013, Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz has steered Alaves to one of their most successful spells in recent history, as the club from the Basque country continues to set La Liga alight with their brilliance.

Under his leadership, Alaves have steadily made their presence felt in La Liga and placed their trust in young players over the years such as Marcos Llorente, Theo Hernandez, and Munir El-Haddadi.

While the club's crowning moment of the 21st century came in the UEFA Cup Final against Liverpool in 2001 despite ending up on the losing side, they were also in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in 2017. Alaves lost the final again, but the fact that a club of their stature reached the final is the most startling example of president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz's diligent work behind the scenes.

When asked by Sportskeeda in a virtual press conference if Alaves have elaborate plans to grow the club in the coming years, the club president gave a comprehensive overview of the Basque club's goals for the coming years.

"The history of Alaves has been full of ups and downs. People have even questioned the club's survival, but we've been a La Liga club for the last five years. Our intention would be to continue in the first division, we don't want it to be an anecdote that we have played in La Liga, we want to always be in the first division."

"To do that, we have to increase our competitiveness with other teams and get more revenue. We are considering an ambitious, long-term project to create extraordinary revenue which involves expansion and remodeling of our stadium. This would help us generate more matchday income and attract more sponsors. We want to make sure that our stadium is not just used on matchdays."

Internationalization of the club is also being promoted to search for sponsors, says Alaves president Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz

Deportivo Alaves

Alfonso Fernandez de Troconiz also affirmed that in addition to the stadium expansion, there are plans in place to improve the club's academy in the coming years.

Advertisement

"We are also working on improving our academy to be able to increase the training facilities for our young players. It's part of an ambitious project that aims to create a university related to sport. Internationalization of the club is also being promoted to search for sponsors as well as to acquire clubs outside Spain -- which is the case with the club we own in Croatia."

"We have a series of projects that helps us to improve our situation and allow us to make us more competitive. We want to continue to grow and remain in the first division."

Deportivo Alaves are currently 16th in the La Liga standings and are hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Basque club have racked up just 22 points from 24 games so far and will look to string together a run of wins in the business end of the season to avoid the drop.