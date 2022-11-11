"Look at what happened" - Sergio Aguero dismisses claims about Arsenal's squad issue in Premier League title race

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has dismissed concerns about depth in Premier League leaders Arsenal's squad this campaign.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 34 points from 13 games, two ahead of Pep Guardiola's side.

The Mikel Arteta-coached outfit, who finished fifth last time around, have turned a lot of heads this season after their statement victories against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero shared his thoughts on the Gunners' form and claimed that they have a strong squad to sustain their Premier League title push against Manchester City. He elaborated:

"Arsenal have had a great performance in this stretch and Manchester City, despite the setback against Liverpool, remain close. We'll see what happens after the World Cup.

"Arsenal have a deep squad. More than anything because they know what style they want to play and it shows that they are hungry for triumphs."

Aguero, a five-time Premier League winner, pointed out that the north London outfit have the opportunity to strengthen their squad in January. He added:

"There is also the possibility of incorporating in the winter market and if Mikel Arteta sees that he needs some reinforcement – as other teams will too – then he will ask for them."

Aguero also highlighted Reiss Nelson's standout performance in his team's recent 5-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. He said:

"Look at what happened a few days ago when Bukayo Saka was injured. Reiss Nelson came on, a player that no one had in their plans – it is clear that Arteta did – and he was the star of the match. So, I don't think they have a short squad."

The Gunners are next scheduled to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday, November 12.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Arsenal-Wolves Premier League clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Gunners forward Paul Merson predicted a 3-1 win for Arsenal on Saturday. He wrote:

"Arsenal are playing so well at the moment. They looked like title contenders against Chelsea. They knew what they were doing, and they were passing the ball well. That was a big game, and they passed their test quite easily."

Merson, who lifted seven trophies with the Gunners, added:

"I can't name a single player of the season for Arsenal so far – that's how good they've been. They've become a proper team. I think they've got too much for Wolves and should be able to win this game."

Last season, the north London outfit won 1-0 at Molineux, owing to a first-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

