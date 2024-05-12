"Look at him jog" - Gary Neville slams Manchester United star for his role in Arsenal's opening goal in PL clash

Gary Neville has blasted Casemiro for his role in Arsenal's goal against Manchester United during their Premier League clash on Sunday, May 12. The pundit believes that the Brazilian midfielder, who operated as a centre-back for the evening, should have done better and got back into position quicker.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville was furious at Casemiro for jogging back into his position and playing Arsenal forward Kai Havertz onside. He believes that the former Real Madrid star should have sprinted back into position, which would have prevented the goal.

Neville said (via Daily Mail):

"As soon as he goes past Amrabat, Casemiro has to get up. Look at him jog, you see that ball being played and, once he doesn't he is in trouble. Trossard does what every good wide player does, makes that diagonal run inside the full back, Wan-Bissaka is caught out and it's a simple one in the end. Casemiro's experience in the game, he must have seen the ball had broken down and where Havertz was, he had to get up that bit quicker."

Havertz provided the assist to Leandro Trossard for the lone goal of the game as Arsenal sealed a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to take the Premier League title battle to the final day of the season.

Casemiro urged to copy Arsenal star by Manchester United legend

Gary Neville spoke about Casemiro last week and suggested that the Brazilian midfielder should try to emulate Jorginho's evolution in the closing stages of his career. The Manchester United legend believes both players are slow, but the Arsenal man does well to get into position and take care of the ball.

Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast (via The Sun):

"Casemiro is going to be here next season, unless they can get somebody from Saudi Arabia to pay huge money. He’s going to be at Manchester United, so they’ve got to work with him, haven’t they? Jorginho is a good example. Jorginho can’t run – he’s better on the ball, but he can’t run and he was finished at Chelsea. He goes to Arsenal, and he looks a beautiful player in that Arsenal midfield with Declan Rice on one side and Odegaard on the other, with that centre-back partnership behind him. So, you can play in that position and not run."

Casemiro has played as a center-back in recent weeks following the injury to Harry Maguire.