"Look like they are back on it" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Brentford

Football pundit and former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton believes Brentford will beat Liverpool when the two teams clash horns this weekend. The Reds will host the Bees at Anfield on Saturday, May 6, for a Premier League encounter.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings with 59 points from 34 matches, having won five in a row heading into this contest. They are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Brentford, meanwhile, are ninth in the table, building on their impressive 13th-placed finish from last season, with 50 points from 34 matches. They remain in the hunt for European football next season and are just four points behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Frank's team enter this game after successive wins over Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. Sutton feels they will extend their winning streak on Saturday and predicted a shock 2-1 victory for the Bees. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Liverpool's attack is firing at the moment and I really like the look of their forward line. They need to win every game to have a chance of getting in the [UEFA] Champions League next season, but even Reds boss Jurgen Klopp feels it is unlikely they will make it from here."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner added:

"I don't even think they will beat Brentford, to be honest, because the Bees look like they are back on it after having a bit of of a blip a few weeks ago.

"The way Thomas Frank's side came back late on to beat Nottingham Forest last week was a sign they are not on their holidays yet and they have made a habit of upsetting the big clubs this season."

Sutton concluded:

"Brentford deservedly beat Liverpool in January and I am going with the same outcome here."

Brentford will enter this contest after staging a late comeback to defeat Forest 2-1 at home on April 29. Ivan Toney's 82nd-minute equalizer was followed by Josh Dasilva scoring the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were in action as recently as Wednesday (May 3) and have a short turnaround before this match. They defeated Fulham 1-0 at Anfield courtesy of Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty.

Brentford comfortably saw off Liverpool when the two teams clashed earlier this season

As Chris Sutton mentioned in his column, Brentford defeated Liverpool when the two teams met in January this year. The Premier League clash at the Brentford Community Stadium ended 3-1 in favor of the hosts.

Thomas Frank's side took the lead after 19 minutes as Ibrahima Konate bundled the ball into his own net. Yoane Wissa then put the Bees up by two in the 43rd minute.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit for Liverpool less than five minutes after half-time. However, Bryan Mbuemo's 84th-minute strike sealed all three points for Brentford.

