"Look like a barcode", "Are we Newcastle" - Manchester United fans react as image of away kit leaks, call it the 'ugliest shirt ever'

Manchester United fans reacted negatively to images of the club's away kit for the 2023-24 season, which recently leaked on Twitter.

The Red Devils seem to have opted for a green and white striped shirt as their away kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season. An image of left-back Luke Shaw wearing the jersey recently emerged on social media.

Fans, however, didn't find the shirt very appealing and expressed their discontent on Twitter, with one writing:

"Sleeves look like a barcode."

Another fan commented:

"Are we Newcastle?"

One fan went a step further to call it the ugliest kit ever, writing:

"Ugliest shirt ever."

While United's new home jersey, which features their traditional red colors, has received positive reviews, the innovative away kit hasn't impressed fans. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Manchester United's away kit leaked on social media:

Sarah Horrocks📗👑🔩 @mercurialblonde @mufcMPB That just looks like it's going to hurt my eyes watching it on TV

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Erik ten Hag reacted to his team's performance

Manchester United defeated Leeds United by a score of 2-0 in Oslo in their first pre-season match ahead of the 2023-24 season. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez returned to action after a prolonged absence due to a broken metatarsal.

Fans also kept a keen eye on Mason Mount, who made his first appearance for the Red Devils since his blockbuster move from Chelsea this summer. Erik ten Hag reacted to the win, telling the media about the performance from the youngsters in the team (via the Red Devils' official website):

“It’s the first game and I think we have seen some good things. We’ve already trained over the last year, so we have a good foundation. You can see that in the game. But yeah, also some young lads came in and they fit in. We are now one week [into] training. We presented the rules and the principles. And what I see, what can I say: we have seen some good stuff.”

Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill were the scorers for the Red Devils. Emeran bagged a goal and assist during the pre-season game in Norway.

Apart from the goalscorers, young midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal Mejbri were among the notable performers.

