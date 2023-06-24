"Look for peace of mind" - Former Argentina footballer gives his take on Lionel Messi's move to the MLS

Argentina legend Juan Sebastian Veron recently shared his take on Lionel Messi's move to the MLS as he joins Inter Miami.

Messi will join Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30. Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Veron shared his thoughts on his compatriot's move to the MLS.

Speaking about the current Argentina captain, Veron said (via SPORT):

"At this moment, from what he says, look for peace of mind, although it will be difficult, less demanding in the end of his career."

Lionel Messi will bring an end to his time in European football as he joins Inter Miami. The Argentine played for clubs like Barcelona and PSG during his time in Europe, becoming the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues with 496 goals.

Clarence Seedorf shared his take on Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is nearing the end of his career as he turns 36 today (June 24). Former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf recently pointed out that acclimatizing to new surroundings might not be easy for the forward.

Messi also had trouble adapting during his first season at Paris Saint-Germain, when he joined the club in 2021. He registered 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hence, a move to another top European club at the twilight of his career could have been difficult to manage for the Argentine. About Messi's move to Inter Miami, Seedorf told Stadium Astro:

“I didn’t know [signing for Inter Miami was an option for Lionel Messi]. But now that I know, I think it’s a very logical decision. Messi is a bit tired of adapting to new places. He knows Miami very well. He’s close to south America. The World Cup is coming to the [United] States and north America. He can speak his language. His family can speak the language and be closer to home."

He added:

“It’s been a long, long journey for him and his family to be away from home. So, I can understand this fully. People ask about the money, I think he will make the same money anywhere he goes. I’m happy for him and wish him all the best.”

Messi will have to get into form quickly upon his move to Inter Miami. The David Beckham co-owned team are currently at rock bottom of the MLS table.

He will have former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets by his side as the Spaniard recently completed a move to the club.

