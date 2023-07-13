"Look at Talisca appreciating greatness," "The GOAT" - Fans in awe as Cristiano Ronaldo does iconic "siiuu" celebration on return to Al-Nassr training

Football fans on Twitter have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo performing his iconic "Siuuu" celebration during Al-Nassr's latest training session.

The Saudi Pro League giants' players returned for preparations ahead of the 2023-24 season earlier this month. They have already competed in a friendly match as well, beating Portuguese side Alverca 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. participated in a training session on Wednesday, July 12. Al-Nassr took to their official Twitter handle to post images of Ronaldo performing his "Siuuu" celebration, a routine that he began during his legendary spell at Real Madrid. They captioned the post:

"He’s back 🐐"

Fans immediately used this opportunity to praise the Portuguese superstar, with one of them tweeting:

"The Goat 🐐, 💪 Iconic celebration"

Another fan noticed Anderson Talisca smiling in the background of the photos of Ronaldo celebrating and wrote:

"Look at Talisca appreciating greatness"

Here are some more reactions:

President Tochi @tochi__ @AlNassrFC_EN He’s back and he has scored again. Doesn’t he ever get tired of scoring? @AlNassrFC_EN He’s back and he has scored again. Doesn’t he ever get tired of scoring?

Cristiano Ronaldo featured prominently in most of the images Al-Nassr posted from their training session on Wednesday. The Saudi club will next be seen in action on Friday, July 14, when they take on Portuguese second-tier outfit S.C. Parense.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals for fun with Al-Nassr in debut season, but could not win titles

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a solid debut campaign on a personal level with Al-Nassr, having joined them on a free transfer in January. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 14 times in 19 matches across competitions, while also recording two assists.

However, his team fell five points short in the race for the Saudi Pro League title, finishing second behind Al-Ittihad. They also lost to Al-Wehda in the semifinals of the King Cup of Champions.

Al-Nassr will look to change that in the 2023-24 season. Like many Saudi Arabian clubs, they too have been linked with various players from Europe's top five leagues in the ongoing summer transfer window.

They have only added one such player so far though in Marcelo Brozovic, who they signed from 2022-23 UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo's side also looked set to bring in Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, but a knee injury that showed up in his medical saw the move break down.

Al-Nassr have been linked with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez as well. They have notably switched coaches too, hiring former Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto manager Luis Castro after firing Rudi Garcia.

