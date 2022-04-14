"Look at that!" - Martin Keown in awe of what Liverpool star did in 3-3 draw against Benfica

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has praised Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after he scored an impressive goal in the Reds' 3-3 draw with Benfica on Wednesday.

The English giants headed into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on the back of a 3-1 first-leg victory over the Portuguese club last week.

Ibrahima Konate scored a towering header from a corner to give Jurgen Klopp's side the lead in the 21st minute before Goncalo Ramos scored an equalizer for Benfica.

Roberto Firmino bagged a brace early in the second half to give his side a 3-1 lead. However, Roman Yaremchuk and Darwin Nunez scored late in the second half to help Benfica level the scoreline on the night.

Liverpool managed to shore up their defense during the final minutes of the game. They claimed a 6-4 aggregate victory over Benfica. Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino produced exceptional individual performances on the night.

Keown, however, was in awe of Konate's goal due to the physicality and aerial prowess that the defender exhibited. He told BT Sport (via HITC)

"That's an absolute brilliant header. It looks almost like he was disinterested and suddenly changes gear and attacks it at the highest point. Look at that. Climbs higher than everyone else. He's just physically dominant, soars over the top of his opponents."

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £36 million last summer. The French defender has made just eight Premier League appearances this season as he is behind Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip in the pecking order at Anfield.

However, he has been a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp's side in the Cup competitions and Champions League.

The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his ability during his time with the Merseyside club. However, Konate will need to improve his defensive abilities and decision-making if he is to become a mainstay in the club's starting line-up.

90min @90min_Football



The French centre-half has repeated his feat from the first leg and opened the scoring again for Liverpool! Ibrahima Konaté head Liverpool in front against Benfica... again!The French centre-half has repeated his feat from the first leg and opened the scoring again for Liverpool! Ibrahima Konaté head Liverpool in front against Benfica... again! 😅The French centre-half has repeated his feat from the first leg and opened the scoring again for Liverpool! 🙌 https://t.co/u4EmEzbXJs

Liverpool's squad depth is proving to be a massive advantage during the final stretch of the season

Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp opted to field a weakened starting line-up against Benfica on Wednesday.

He opted to leave the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson on the bench against the Portuguese giants.

Despite being without a number of their regular starters, the 2019-20 Premier League champions produced an impressive attacking display against their Portuguese opponents.

Indy Football @IndyFootball



@RichJolly



independent.co.uk/sport/football… Roberto Firmino’s shift in status only serves to underline Liverpool’s new strength in depth Roberto Firmino’s shift in status only serves to underline Liverpool’s new strength in depth@RichJollyindependent.co.uk/sport/football…

Jurgen Klopp's side won the Carabao Cup earlier this year and will face Manchester City in the semifinals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

They have progressed to the semifinals of the Champions League where they will face Villarreal and are in second place in the Premier League table, one point behind Guardiola's side.

The club's incredible squad depth gives them a very real chance of completing the quadruple this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar