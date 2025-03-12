Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has urged Argentine superstar Lionel Messi to follow his ex-Barcelona teammate Neymar Jr's path and return to his homeland. While the Frenchman urged the 37-year-old to mull over a homecoming, he asserted that legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to return to Portugal any time soon.

The three superstars departed from European football in 2023. While Ronaldo and Neymar moved to Saudi Pro League sides Al-Nassr (free transfer) and Al-Hilal ( reportedly €100m). respectively, Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami (free transfer).

Owing to a slew of injuries and other fitness-related issues, the Brazilian forward's stint at Al-Hilal didn't go as per plan. After making just seven appearances (one goal, three assists) in two seasons, the 33-year-old rejoined boyhood side Santos in January 2025 on a free transfer.

Upon his return, Neymar has immediately struck top form. He has racked up three goals and as many assists in seven appearances thus far, rekindling rumors of a potential return to European football.

On the other hand, Messi and Ronaldo have been aging like fine wine. The former has been tearing the MLS apart with 36 goals and 20 assists in 42 games for Inter Miami, while the latter has dominated Saudi Arabia with 85 goals and 19 assists in 96 appearances.

Petit claimed that the final move in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's career, if there is one, should be a return to Argentina. Speaking to CasinoAppsThatPayRealMoney.com, the ex-Barcelona man said (via GOAL):

"If there is one more move for Lionel Messi it would be wanting to finish his career in Argentina, look at how well Neymar is doing back in Brazil, he is like a Phoenix from the flames."

"Having said that, Messi looks very happy in Miami with his team-mates, living in the sun and being the biggest star in the MLS at 37. With Ronaldo, I can't see him leaving, he is 40 and has a huge contract in Saudi Arabia, it's not just about money but he is also the star. He'll be happy to finish his career there," he added.

"It's difficult to compete with them" - When Neymar made claim about GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Superstar forward Neymar once claimed that it is 'difficult' to reach the heights that his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reached in their careers.

Neymar and Messi also shared some memorable battles with Ronaldo, who played for European giants Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. The pair have been outspoken about the respect that they have for the Portugal captain in multiple interviews in the past.

In a 2014 interview with Globo Esporte, Neymar said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are better than any player today. It’s difficult to compete with them. I don’t know if I’ll reach their level, but I hope to better myself each day. I always want to be better than I am."

The Brazilian played alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. The pair made 206 appearances together - the former assisted the latter 40 times and the favor was returned on 27 occasions.

