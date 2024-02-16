"Looked almost too easy for him at times" - Arsenal star names Barcelona legend Ronaldinho as his childhood idol 

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has named Barcelona legend Ronaldinho his childhood idol. The Barcelona and Brazil legend is regarded by many as one of the greatest-ever footballers due to the quality he displayed and the accolades he amassed.

Ronaldinho was arguably the best footballer of the 2000s as he held sway in Europe, representing PSG, Barcelona and then, AC Milan. His skills and dexterity made him one of a handful of players to have won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in their playing career.

Arsenal and Belgium star Leandro Trossard had only one answer when asked about his childhood football idol, and it was the great Brazilian himself. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fubo, the Belgian revealed his admiration for Ronaldinho when asked who his childhood idol was.

"Ronaldinho. Just the way he played, it was like it looked almost too easy for him at times, and the way he can manipulate the ball and dribble past players and score goals was just amazing."

Trossard watched the Brazilian great lead Barcelona to the 2006 UEFA Champions League title at the expense of Arsenal.

Ronaldinho remains the only player in history ever to have won the UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, FIFA Confederation Cup, FIFA World Cup, Copa America and Ballon d'Or. He also won two FIFA Player of the Year awards during his storied career.

Ronaldinho is one of only two Barcelona players- the other being Diego Maradona- to receive a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal sanction loan move for flop to return to Brazil

Arsenal have agreed a deal for Brazilian youngster Marquinhos to return to his native country on a loan deal which could be made permanent. The young winger will join Fluminense until the end of the season before the Brazilian outfit may decide to make his deal permanent.

Marquinhos joined the club from Sao Paulo in 2022, but failed to impress during his time at the club. He spent the first half of the 2023-24 season on loan at FC Nantes, where he made just seven appearances before being recalled by his parent club.

The Gunners had hoped to find another Gabriel Martinelli in the 20-year-old, but he does not seem suited to the European game. He will look to impress in Brazil, so that his deal may be made permanent at the end of the season.