"Looked like he was 45" - Gabby Agbonlahor delivers grim verdict on Manchester United superstar after 3-1 Wolves defeat 

Gabriel Agbonlahor stated that Casemiro 'looked like he was 45' years old in Manchester United's 3-1 Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (17 September).

The Brazilian superstar turned 31 this February and has come under fire for his performances in the middle of the park in recent months. He was visibly having a hard time against the Seagulls, who went with Adam Lallana, Mahmoud Dahoud and Pascal Gross in midfield.

Casemrio was hooked in the 64th minute after a lackluster display at the heart of Manchester United's midfield. He recorded an 80% pass accuracy from his 45 attempted passes, was dribbled past once and lost three of his six ground duels.

"Casemiro.... Casemiro looked like he was 45 running around that midfield. He had to bring him off on the 65th minute for Hannibal, a young lad, because he was that bad."

Erik ten Hag's decision to introduce 20-year-old Hannibal Mejbri seemed to have worked a bit, as he scored his team's only goal in the game. It remains to be seen if Casemiro's authority over the No. 6 position in Ten Hag's XI will continue to be as strong as it was last season.

Ten Hag has, after all, overseen the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat for a €10 million loan fee this summer. However, the 27-year-old Moroccan defensive midfielder is currently sidelined with a minor knock and is yet to make his debut for the English club.

Pundit says Casemiro was a panic buy by Manchester United

Jamie Carragher claimed last month that Casemiro was a panic buy by Manchester United to appease disgruntled fans.

The Red Devils grabbed headlines last year when they agreed to pay a fee of €81 million (with add-ons) for the then-30-year-old midfielder. Questioning the fee paid for the former Real Madrid superstar, Carragher said in the Telegraph (h/t Mirror):

"I never believed Casemiro would be value for money. Not because there is any doubt that he has been a world-class player. But because he is at a stage of his career when he cannot fully repay United’s massive fee.

"He was a panic buy when he joined a year ago, bought in the immediate aftermath of the failed pursuit of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona; an ageing, stellar name signed for big money and on a massive salary to appease increasingly disgruntled fans..."

Casemiro is Manchester United's third-highest earner behind Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. His contract still has three years left on it and he takes home £300,000 (€348,480) in wages per week.

Thus far, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner has registered eight goals and six assists in 56 games for the Red Devils across competitions in his career.