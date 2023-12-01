"Looking more and more foolish" – Chris Sutton urges Manchester United to replace another player despite Andre Onana struggles

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has urged Manchester United to replace Casemiro despite Andre Onana's latest error-prone outing in a 3-3 UEFA Champions League stalemate at Galatasaray.

The Red Devils, who have registered 10 wins, one draw and nine losses so far this season, have been a shadow of their former selves of late. Onana has emerged as a scapegoat in the recent times, but Casemiro has also been criticized for his sub-par performances this term.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton shared his thoughts on Casemiro following the Manchester United midfielder's underwhelming start to the ongoing campaign. He wrote (h/t Football365):

"Arsenal have Declan Rice. Manchester City have Rodri. Tottenham Hotspur have Yves Bissouma. Chelsea have Moises Caicedo. Liverpool have Alexis Mac Allister. Manchester United, meanwhile, have a defensive midfielder who I described as a £70 million panic signing last year, for which I was criticised."

Claiming that the 31-year-old Brazilian is past his best, Sutton added:

"Casemiro performed well last campaign. Better than I expected of the Brazilian in his 30s. But he is now injured and when he does feature, he doesn't look like he's got the legs to keep up with the demand of this level. Not like Rice, or Rodri, or the other elite midfield men out there who can control proceedings."

Suggesting Erik ten Hag's side to sign a new number six, Sutton said:

"The decision to let Casemiro sign a long-term deal is looking more and more foolish because he is not the answer to the lack of protection. United need a specialist protector in midfield. Someone who can act as a barrier, particularly when they have a lead."

Sutton, who helped Blackburn Rovers lift a top-flight title, concluded:

"[Kobbie] Mainoo may be the right man in time. But it would be asking too much too soon to expect that of him now, week in, week out. Onana's struggles will dominate discussions after that horror show in Istanbul. But defensive midfield is a problem which needs addressing sooner rather than later for United."

Casemiro, whose contract is set to run out in June 2026, has netted four goals and laid out one assist in 12 outings for his team this term.

Manchester United hoping to snap up Serie A shot-stopper to their squad next summer

According to Spanish publication Fichajes.net, Manchester United have earmarked Lazio's Ivan Provedel as a summer transfer target. They are hopeful about the 29-year-old Italian providing solid competition to Andre Onana, who arrived from Inter Milan earlier this summer.

Provedel, who joined Lazio from Spezia for over £2 million in 2022, has popped up as one of the top goalkeepers in the Serie A of late. He has kept 28 shutouts in 63 matches for Maurizio Sarri's side so far.

Onana, meanwhile, has suffered a below-par start to life at Manchester United. He has registered seven clean sheets in 20 games across all competitions for his new club, conceding a whopping 33 goals.