“Looking forward to see all of you again next month” – Cristiano Ronaldo confirms he's set to visit South East Asia soon

Cristiano Ronaldo has said that he will visit Singapore in South East Asia soon. The Portuguese recently visited the place for the tenth anniversary of the Peter Lim Scholarship.

The scholarship is run by sportspersons and philanthropists, and there's a total donation of $10 million. Ronaldo seemingly enjoyed the visit, as he uploaded on Instagram:

"Had the pleasure a few years ago to visit Singapore, spend some time with these amazing kids and see the great work of the Peter Lim Scholarship. Looking forward to see all of you again next month."

On his last visit to the country, Cristiano Ronaldo posted on social media:

"Very proud to have supported the Singapore Olympic Foundation Peter Lim Scholarship for the past 10 years. They are doing fantastic work in youth development and creating opportunities for young people most in need. Let’s continue the good work."

Ronaldo has been known for his social work apart from his exploits on the pitch. He donates blood regularly. The Portuguese also sent help with food packets and other amenities after the Turkey earthquakes.

Manchester United star recently named Cristiano Ronaldo as player he has learned from

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane were teammates for Manchester United as well as Real Madrid. When Varane joined Real Madrid in 2011, Ronaldo was the star of the team.

The Portuguese's work ethic is something that has set him apart from others. Speaking about Ronaldo's mentality and what he has learned from him, Varane told BT Sport's What I Wore:

"The player I learned the most from is Ronaldo. He pays attention to every detail & has a huge motivation in every training, every match, always has confidence & wants more.”

Varane and Ronaldo won four UEFA Champions League titles together, among others. They also spent a season and a half as teammates at Manchester United before the Portuguese left the club via mutual consent.

Varane, meanwhile, remains a crucial part of United's defence, while Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

