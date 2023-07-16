"Looking to the future, he gives us a dream" - Inter Miami manager reacts after Lionel Messi officially joins the MLS club

Inter Miami's manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino has responded to Lionel Messi's formal induction into the MLS club. The Argentine legend joins the club at a dire period, as they currently deal with an 11-game winless streak, which has marred their season thus far.

Messi's absence was felt acutely in the team's recent 3-0 defeat to St. Louis City, a game that also marked the inaugural match for Tata Martino at the helm. Yet, with his contract inked, hope is on the horizon. The addition of the legendary playmaker to Miami's roster is akin to adding rocket fuel to fire, as he could light up the side and help them up the league table.

Martino, who has previously coached Messi, spoke about the transformative potential the player brings to the table. He stated (via Franco Panizo):

"Firstly, we are happy that the contract has been signed... Looking to the future, he gives us a dream but we have to have patience so he can be ready physically to play in the adequate moment."

The subsequent two months are going to be a whirlwind for the superstar and his new teammates. From August 20 to October 21, Inter Miami have 12 games on their roster, offering a potential of 36 points. Messi, though not expected to wave a magic wand to secure victories in every match, is nonetheless anticipated to fortify the team substantially.

Franco Panizo @FrancoPanizo



"Firstly, we are happy that the contract has been signed.



"...Looking to the future, he gives us a dream but we have to have patience so he can be ready physically to play in the adequate moment."



#InterMiamiCF #Messi𓃵 Tata Martino on Leo Messi officially joining Inter Miami:"Firstly, we are happy that the contract has been signed."...Looking to the future, he gives us a dream but we have to have patience so he can be ready physically to play in the adequate moment."

The team find themselves lagging behind, 15 points shy of playoff-qualifying spots and 10 points adrift from wild card positions. The road ahead is steep, but the optimism surrounding the forward's arrival cannot be overstated.

The forthcoming matches will see Inter Miami squaring off against teams like Nashville and Cincinnati, currently reigning in the Eastern Conference's top spot. Also, six upcoming games pit them against clubs sharing the same plight, currently sitting outside the playoffs.

"This is a fantastic opportunity" - Lionel Messi on his arrival at Inter Miami

David Beckham's Inter Miami have culminated weeks of fervent speculation with the official announcement of Lionel Messi's acquisition on a free transfer. The World Cup champion's contract extends till 2025, marking a new chapter for both him and the MLS club.

In his first comments after the announcement, he revealed his eagerness to make a significant impact on American soil. The forward stated (via GOAL):

"I'm very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States. This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I'm very eager to start helping here in my new home."

This landmark signing coincides with Tata Martino's appointment as manager, further augmenting the excitement that already bristles around Inter Miami. Messi's move to the pink-clad squad of Miami was no secret, but the official announcement now sees the former Barcelona icon donning the club's distinctive strip.