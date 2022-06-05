"Looking at a mainstay for many, many years" - Michael Owen lavishes praise on reported Liverpool target 

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has heaped praise on England midfielder Jude Bellingham, amid reports that the Reds are keen to sign the teenage sensation.

The 18-year-old has become one of European football's hottest prospects after impressing during his time at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund following his big-money move from Birmingham City in 2020.

Sam Wallace @SamWallaceTel Jude Bellingham wins his 13th senior cap today and not 19 until the end of the month. Rare for any England player (only Rooney compares, 19 by his 19th birthday) & very rare for a midfielder. Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard all made England debuts post-19 Jude Bellingham wins his 13th senior cap today and not 19 until the end of the month. Rare for any England player (only Rooney compares, 19 by his 19th birthday) & very rare for a midfielder. Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard all made England debuts post-19

Bellingham has scored six times and provided 14 assists in his 44 appearances across the campaign, while also winning 13 England caps.

The teenager started for the Three Lions in their defeat to Hungary. However, before the game Owen gave Bellingham a glowing endorsement as he claimed that the 18-year-old could be a mainstay in the national side for many years to come.

Liverpool have also been linked with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, but Owen insisted that Bellingham is a better long-term option. Speaking to Channel 4 (as quoted by The Mirror), the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner stated:

"I think Phillips and Rice have been sitting midfielders in some of the tougher games, but I think this lad is a little bit more adventurous, he's a better passer, can probably score more goals, talk about exciting players.

"Only 18 and he's got the physique, he's got the ability and we could be looking at a mainstay for many, many years. Not just a mainstay but one of the very best we've developed."

Liverpool are searching for a new centre-midfielder this summer, with the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner appearing uncertain.

Charlotte Coates @CACoates96 Liverpool should break the bank for Jude Bellingham this summer #LFC Liverpool should break the bank for Jude Bellingham this summer #LFC

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy advises Gareth Southgate on how best to use Jude Bellingham

England put in a lethargic performance in Budapest as they fell to a poor 1-0 defeat in their Nations League opener.

Bellingham was predominantly used as a defensive-midfielder, a tactic which Murphy believes should not be used in the long-term. He told The Mail:

"For him to even be considered as an England player at 18 is phenomenal. He’s already gained more experience in the game than many footballers in their twenties.

"Even so, the game showed me that Bellingham’s best position isn’t as a holding midfielder in a 3-4-3. He can pass the ball but his natural instinct is to get forward and use his athleticism and creativity rather than sit in front of the defence to set up play for others.

"When Southgate reverted to a back-four later on and Bellingham was able to play as an eight in a three-man midfield, he became more alive and was one of the few I saw who wanted to make things happen."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid will target a move for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023.



(Source: Real Madrid will target a move for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023.(Source: @SPORTBILD 🚨 Real Madrid will target a move for Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023. (Source: @SPORTBILD) https://t.co/dsCPupO74U

