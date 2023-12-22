"Looking for players that can carry him again" - Fans react as Fabrizio Romano confirms who Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will sign next

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Luis Suarez is headed to MLS side Inter Miami for a reunion with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Romano reports that Suarez is set to sign a one-year deal with the Herons. A verbal agreement was reached between the two parties a month ago and a contract has been prepared. The deal also includes the option of a further year, meaning the Uruguayan icon becomes the latest Barca legend to arrive at DRV PNK Stadium.

Suarez will be playing alongside Messi once again and the duo had much success during their time at Camp Nou. They were part of the formidable 'MSN' frontline that also boasted Neymar.

The 36-year-old bagged 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games during six years at Barca. He won 12 major trophies with the Blaugrana before departing for Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Lionel Messi was devastated when Suarez left the La Liga giants and the latter claims his former teammate cried when hearing the news. He said (via GOAL):

"Leo suffered a lot. I had never seen Messi cry like I saw him cry at Barcelona, it hurt him."

Suarez most recently played in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A with Gremio and rolled back the years with excellent displays. He managed 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games for the Brazilian outfit.

The former Liverpool star will not only reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami but also Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. David Beckham's co-owned Herons are quickly becoming one of the most formidable sides in the MLS following Messi's arrival.

However, one fan took a dig at Messi with regards to Suarez arriving at DRV PNK:

"Messi looking for players that can carry him again."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the latest Barca legend joining Inter Miami:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luis Suarez hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world during the Argentina hero's iconic World Cup campaign

Lionel Messi conjured up a masterful performance in Qatar.

Lionel Messi finally won a long-awaited FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. The Inter Miami superstar captained La Abiceleste to glory, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

The 36-year-old was named the competition's Golden Ball winner for his stunning exploits in the Middle East. He majorly impressed in a 3-0 win against Croatia in the semifinals, scoring a penalty and providing an assist for Julian Alvarez.

Suarez reacted to his performance against Croatia by applauding him on Instagram. He wrote (via talkSPORT):

"You don't get tired of showing that you are the best in the world... Everyone stands up to applaud what this boy [Messi] gives to football. Impressive my friend."

Messi's World Cup heroics ultimately led to him winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in October. He saw off competition from Manchester City's free-scoring Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here