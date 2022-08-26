"Looking to see if he can leave" - Carlo Ancelotti provides fresh transfer update on 26-year-old Real Madrid star

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Marco Asensio is trying to find a new club.

Asensio's current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next summer. Los Blancos are blessed with options going forward and seem open to allowing the 26-year-old to leave the club.

Ancelotti has now confirmed that the Spanish winger is looking for a new club and told Movistar (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano):

“I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave.”

The Italian manager added, however, that Asensio will be in his plans if he fails to secure a move away from Madrid:

“If he doesn't leave, in September he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player.”

Ancelotti currently has the likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes and Eden Hazard to play on the wings with Karim Benzema down the middle. Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz are also on the club's books.

The emergence of Vinicius and Rodrygo had a major impact on Asensio's playing time last season. Though he played 42 times across all competitions, the Spaniard averaged just over 50 minutes per appearance. To his credit, he recorded 12 goals and two assists in those games.

Overall, Asensio has played 236 times for Los Blancos since arriving from RCD Espanyol in 2016. The winger has scored 49 goals and laid out 24 assists in those matches. He has also lifted plenty of silverware, including three UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga trophies and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Asensio has notably been linked with a move to Manchester United, with Metro reporting that he would cost the Red Devils around £25 million.

Real Madrid off to superb start in 2022-23 season

Real Madrid kicked off their 2022-23 season by adding yet another UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet. Ancelotti's troops defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 at the Olympiastadion Helsinki, with David Alaba and Benzema getting on the scoresheet.

Los Blancos then began their La Liga title defense with 2-1 win against UD Almeria away from home. They went behind after just six minutes but second-half goals from Lucas Vazquez and Alaba ensured they collected all three points.

Real Madrid looked much better in their second league encounter as they thrashed Celta Vigo 4-1. Benzema opened the scoring from the spot, but Iago Aspas also netted a penalty to level things up. Luka Modric, Vinicius and Fede Valverde then found the back of the net to confirm a comprehensive win.

The Spanish giants will look to continue their winning streak when they meet Espanyol at home in La Liga on August 28.

