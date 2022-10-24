"Looking a touch jaded" - Pundit claims Arsenal star's drop in form is due to him being tired

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has claimed that summer signing Gabriel Jesus is suffering from fatigue after his lethargic performance in his team's recent 1-1 draw against Southampton.

The Gunners registered their first draw of the season at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday (October 23) as Ralph Hassenhuttl's side competed fiercely. Granit Xhaka gave the visitors an early lead with a half-volley in the 11th minute.

However, Stuart Armstrong leveled things near the hour mark with a composed right-footed finish.

Jesus, 25, started his 11th consecutive Premier League match of the season against the Saints and extended his goalscoring drought to five games in all competitions. He missed two big chances, won eight duels and registered zero successful dribbles during the contest.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via The Boot Room), Smith suggested that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could replace Jesus with Eddie Nketiah due to the Brazilian's low performance levels. He said:

"For me, Jesus is looking a touch jaded. It's been a battle out there and he played most of the game on Thursday. [Arteta] has got Eddie Nketiah on the bench who does look lively these days coming on."

Jesus, who arrived from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million in July this year, has breathed new life into Arteta's setup. He has netted five times and laid out four assists in 11 Premier League matches this season. However, he has failed to find the net in his last three league outings, scoring last in a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Nketiah is expected to start in Arsenal's upcoming UEFA Europa League clash at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday (October 27). Jesus could then replace Nketiah in the starting lineup for his team's next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday (October 30).

Paul Merson thinks Arsenal could sign Wilfried Zaha on free transfer in 2023

In his column for the Daily Star, former Arsenal forward Paul Merson speculated that the Gunners could make a move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha next summer. He wrote:

"Wilfried Zaha plays every week at Crystal Palace. He can have a bad game and still start the following match, and that might not happen at a big-six club. I think he should seriously consider his options before running down his contract."

He continued:

"He's a legend at Palace, and the manager loves him. I see someone like Arsenal coming in for him if they get into the Champions League, but do you go there and risk becoming a bit-part player? He needs to sit down and have a big think about his future."

Zaha, 29, has opened the ongoing campaign on a positive note, registering five goals and one assist in 10 Premier League starts.

