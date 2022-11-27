“Looks a bigger threat than Messi”, “Contributed so hard” – Fans shower praise on ‘underrated’ Argentina star for influential display in 2-0 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup

Argentina supporters praised Angel Di Maria following their victory over Mexico at the FIFA World Cup, with some suggesting he is more important than Lionel Messi

The Copa America champions needed to win to maintain their FIFA World Cup dream following their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game. But they put on a tepid display in the first half, with Messi largely anonymous in the encounter.

But the legendary 35-year-old sparked the game into life midway through the second half as his superb first touch preceded a fierce effort into the bottom right hand corner. The PSG superstar's strike lit up the Lusail Stadium before Enzo Fernandez scored a superb second goal to give Argentina a deserved 2-0 win.

But while Messi will rightly receive most of the plaudits for his superb goal, some criticized the forward for his overall performance. Instead, supporters online appeared to be more impressed with Di Maria, whose hard work and dribbling skills are a massive help for the team.

The 34-year-old assisted the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's goal and was impressive on Argentina's flank, despite enduring a difficult season at Juventus. After the game, supporters took to Twitter to praise Di Maria as Argentina got their FIFA World Cup back on track:

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes People might call me crazy but Di Maria looks a bigger threat than Messi everytime he's on the ball People might call me crazy but Di Maria looks a bigger threat than Messi everytime he's on the ball

Rk @RkFutbol Messi's Argentina career has been basically "if Di Maria performs" Messi's Argentina career has been basically "if Di Maria performs"

Umir @umirf1 FT: Di Maria probably still the best for me today. Both Alvarez and Enzo brilliant in their cameos and I don't see an explanation for them not starting vs Poland. De Paul's second half was good too.



Messi the genius difference maker as he has been week on week, season on season.

Peter Bokaba @bokaba_peter 🏽 Di Maria has contributed so hard for Argentina to get that 1st goal and no one is talking abt him Di Maria has contributed so hard for Argentina to get that 1st goal and no one is talking abt him🙌🏽🔥 https://t.co/c0Gyx14xz2

Max Statman. @emaxstatman



100% Accurate long balls

86% Accurate passes

6/9 Ground duels won

5/7 Successful dribbles

1/5 Successful crosses

2 Chances created

1 Assist



El Fideo. Di Maria game by numbers vs Mexico:100% Accurate long balls86% Accurate passes6/9 Ground duels won5/7 Successful dribbles1/5 Successful crosses2 Chances created1 AssistEl Fideo. Di Maria game by numbers vs Mexico:▫️100% Accurate long balls ▫️86% Accurate passes▫️6/9 Ground duels won ▫️5/7 Successful dribbles▫️1/5 Successful crosses▫️2 Chances created▫️1 AssistEl Fideo. https://t.co/PufgACh6jg

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Angel Di Maria completed more successful take-ons (5/7) and created more chances (2) than any other Argentinian player while he was on the pitch against Mexico.



🤙. Angel Di Maria completed more successful take-ons (5/7) and created more chances (2) than any other Argentinian player while he was on the pitch against Mexico.🤙. #ARG #ARG MEX #Qatar2022 🇦🇷 Angel Di Maria completed more successful take-ons (5/7) and created more chances (2) than any other Argentinian player while he was on the pitch against Mexico. 🤙. #ARG #ARGMEX #Qatar2022 https://t.co/gbO7XpdGJ3

Chris Sutton 'delighted' Argentina won crucial FIFA World Cup clash for FIFA World Cup

Former Blackburn and England forward Chris Sutton couldn't believe the atmosphere Argentina supporters created for the match. The South American giants had to win to keep their FIFA World Cup dream alive as they got over the line against a disappointing Mexico side.

Sutton was pleased that Argentina won the game as their quest to give their talisman the biggest prize in football continued, as the pundit told BBC Sport:

"Argentina were under pressure coming into this game but the little man came up with another big goal. It was a wonderful finish from him in a scrappy game. Then Enzo Fernandez - what a finish. Job done, game over and on to Poland on Wednesday. They've still got work to do to top this group.

B/R Football @brfootball Memo Ochoa had to show respect after Leo Messi’s golazo against him 📸 Memo Ochoa had to show respect after Leo Messi’s golazo against him 📸 https://t.co/1iCMchfyTB

"I'm delighted that Argentina won the game for Lionel Messi. We don't want Argentina going out at the group stage. Talk about earning the right under pressure. It was a terrible game but it would have been lamentable for Lionel to leave a loser. The Fernandez goal was an unbelievable finish. Their confidence will be up now - listen to the supporters, it's amazing."

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

