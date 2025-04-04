"Looks like my a** turned inside out" - Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai reacts hilariously as telecom company pulls off statue prank

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was left speechless after Hungarian telecommunications giant Magyar Telekom revealed a statue in his honor. The only problem was that the statue didn’t resemble him at all, as it was part of an elaborate April Fool’s joke. His reaction has now gone viral.

Szoboszlai was presented with the sculpture, made out of recycled mobile phones. But as soon as the curtain dropped, the Hungary international was left shocked. After a brief pause, he hilariously responded (SPORTbible on Instagram):

“It looks like my a** turned inside out.”

However, he took the joke in stride, standing next to the statue to take pictures. Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key figure for Liverpool this season, putting in consistent performances across all competitions. The Hungarian midfielder has played 28 times in the Premier League, scoring five goals and contributing three assists.

Liverpool legend urges Reds to overhaul six key positions despite title charge

Jamie Carragher has demanded a summer overhaul at Liverpool, saying that the club needs to strengthen in six areas regardless of their Premier League title charge. With Arne Slot’s side only 13 points away from a possible title at the time of writing, Carragher says winning in such a manner does not guarantee depth and stability in the squad.

The former defender detailed his plan, which could define the Slot era, for a transfer window in The Telegraph. He opined (via This is Anfield):

“Liverpool need a left-back to compete with Andy Robertson, extending the Scottish captain’s Anfield career by reducing the necessity for him to play every game. They need a centre-back to ensure there is no crisis if Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are unavailable.

“Also a deep central midfielder so that Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are not as overburdened next season as they have been in this one. Add to that an attacking midfielder who will score and create more than Dominik Szoboszlai."

He finished:

“And finally a left winger and centre-forward who can win games as often as Mohamed Salah.”

Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez is reportedly a target to fill the left-back void, while the Reds could also be involved in a deal for Newcastle frontman Alexander Isak.

