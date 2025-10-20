  • home icon
  • "Looks like he's forgotten how to play" - Liverpool legend slams 2 'passengers' in Reds line-up who won't help them win league title

"Looks like he's forgotten how to play" - Liverpool legend slams 2 'passengers' in Reds line-up who won't help them win league title

By Nived Zenith
Modified Oct 20, 2025 08:45 GMT
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has slammed both Milos Kerkez and Mohamed Salah for their performances in the 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday. The Scot, who won 10 trophies during his playing career with the Reds, accused both Salah and Kerkez of being 'passengers' in the reigning Premier League champions' line-up.

Having watched Liverpool lose four straight games now, Nicol was extremely critical of how Arne Slot's men have performed in recent weeks. He stressed on the fact that the defence will be the reason they fail to retain the Premier League title this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol commented:

“I think there are so many big problems. We watched one of the title contenders in Arsenal yesterday, and I said it then, defences win you titles. That’s why Liverpool have got no chance now of winning this title. How can you possibly win a title when your back four are in so much disarray that you can’t defend against anybody?"
also-read-trending Trending

Nicol touched upon how the Reds' entire back four was in complete disarray against Manchester United, stating it is hugely detrimental to a team when the base isn't functioning well as a unit.

He added:

“Manchester United should have been 2-0 up at half time. Bruno Fernandes let Liverpool off the hook when he shot wide. Conor Bradley looks half the player he was when he first burst onto the scene, Konate has had a terrible start, Van Dijk looks as though he’s trying to do too much and Kerkez looks out of his depth. Now that is the base of your team and that isn’t functioning."
Nicol then went on to suggest that no one wants to pass the ball to Kerkez, which renders Liverpool's attack down the left side useless. The former Reds hero also claimed that Salah looks like he has 'forgotten how to play the game'. He warned Slot that the team cannot win the league with 'passengers' like Salah and Kerkez in their team.

Nicol concluded:

“No one wants to pass the ball to Kerkez. So you’ve lost the left hand side of your attack before you even start. So when you go down the right, we’re looking at Mo Salah who looks like he’s forgotten how to play the game. As fantastic as he’s been, but right now, Kerkez and unfortunately Salah, both of them are passengers. You cannot win titles with passengers on your team.”
Salah has scored just twice in eight Premier League games so far this season. Notably, he signed a contract extension until 2027 last season.

Milos Kerkez called 'nervous wreck' for display against Man United by former Liverpool star

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp hit out at Milos Kerkez for being a 'nervous wreck' during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. The left-back has not hit the ground running since making the switch to Anfield from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window. Kerkez struggled in his contest with Amad Diallo during the loss to Manchester United and Redknapp was quick to point that out at half time.

Redknapp said on SkySports:

"Kerkez looked nervous, he looked like a nervous wreck out there, I feel for him a bit. Amad caused him all sorts of problems."

Kerkez, who was nominated by the PFA in the Premier League Team of the Year for 2025, joined Liverpool in a £40 million deal, signing a contract until 2030 on Merseyside.

