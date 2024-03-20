"Looks like he's got a good old head on him" - Manchester United legend hails 'exceptional' Kobbie Mainoo after being called up by England

Wes Brown has suggested Kobbie Mainoo has been one of Manchester United's best players this season after the teenage wonderkid was called up by England.

Mainoo was selected by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' upcoming friendlies against Brazil (March 23) and Belgium (March 26). The exciting midfielder will skip representing the U21s and instead be a senior squad member ahead of Euro 2024.

The 18-year-old dazzled in Manchester United's remarkable 4-3 win against Liverpool (a.e.t) in the FA Cup quarterfinals. He earned major plaudits, pulling the strings in the heart of Erik ten Hag's midfield at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 17).

Brown was delighted to see Mainoo earn his first England senior squad call-up. He lauded the Red Devils academy graduate ahead of his potential international debut (via Sky Sports):

"Really excited, he's been really exceptional for us this season. Young player, he's still learning the game but looks like he's got a good old head on him. As an ex player he looks one for the future and he's done really well for us this season."

Kobbie Mainoo has made the final squad before Southgate announces who will head to Germany for this summer's European Championships. It bodes well for the teenage midfielder as he'll have the opportunity to face World Cup record-holders Brazil.

Brown alluded to this:

"I think it's good for him because the manager will be able to have a look at him. He'll be up against the best in England and see if he can do well. Getting him into the squad now, making him train with the lads, it might be a sort of thing where Gareth looks and says 'well he's done well enough I might take him'."

Expand Tweet

Kobbie Mainoo has enjoyed a breakout season at Manchester United, becoming one of Ten Hag's most important players. He's made 20 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals. One of those was a stunning 90+7th winner in a 4-3 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 1.

Erik ten Hag's use of Kobbie Mainoo is the perfect response to critics of the Manchester United boss

Erik ten Hag's management of Kobbie Mainoo has gone under the radar.

Ten Hag has been criticized throughout his second season at Old Trafford. The Dutchman led the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United have stuttered this season, crashing out of the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League early doors. They also sit sixth in the league with 10 games left.

Ten Hag's development of talent at United has come under scrutiny. One of his major critics has been Tim Sherwood who claimed he 'hasn't improved anyone' during his tenure.

Expand Tweet

However, Ten Hag deserves some praise for Kobbie Mainoo's meteoric rise and the Dutch coach has overseen his step up into the senior team. He handed the Stockport-born midfield ace his debut in a 3-0 win against EFL League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup last season.

The former Ajax coach has managed Mainoo's minutes while urging patience with the Red Devils' latest superstar. He and Alejandro Garnacho, 19, have become two of Manchester United's protagonists this season.