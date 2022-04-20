“Looks like he’s tired of playing football” – Manchester United fans feel 24-year-old star is ‘disinterested’ after horrendous display in 4-0 loss to Liverpool 

Manchester United have hit rock bottom once again, getting thrashed 4-0 by fierce rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19.

Prior to the game, Harry Maguire had said how the Manchester United side would look to achieve all three points for the fans. The performance that the fans were given against Liverpool was more of an insult. A languid and dejected Manchester United side slumped to their latest defeat.

One player whose performance particularly drew the ire of United fans was Marcus Rashford. The English striker was touted as the Red Devils' next world-class star when he broke onto the scene in 2015.

But it was a night to forget, in a season to forget, for the 24-year-old. Fans have reacted expectedly to his performance on Twitter.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Rashford's passing is horrendous Rashford's passing is horrendous

OleTheClown @ole_clown @markgoldbridge I have never seen a player so disinterested @markgoldbridge I have never seen a player so disinterested

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Marcus Rashford looks like he's tired of playing football. Marcus Rashford looks like he's tired of playing football.

SaeedTV @SaeedTV_ Sell Rashford seriously. He’s so bad Sell Rashford seriously. He’s so bad

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 So sad seeing what’s happened to Rashford he simply cannot play football anymore… I actually want to cry man So sad seeing what’s happened to Rashford he simply cannot play football anymore… I actually want to cry man

🌊™️ @RealistGlizzy Edging closer to a year since Rashford last got a premier league goal as a starter Edging closer to a year since Rashford last got a premier league goal as a starter

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's performance encapsulates story of his season

The Manchester United forward disappointed against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford was a United prodigy who, many believed, the side would be building their future around. On the pitch, over the years, he has been one of the Red Devils' top performers.

Rashford has 93 goals and 57 assists from 301 appearances across all competitions, for the 13-time Premier League winners.

If somebody had told you, at the start of the season, that the 24-year-old would have just five goals in 30 appearances at this state, they would not have believed you.

Yet, with just six games remaining in the season, this statistic accurately shows how this has been the worst season in his career.

Ever since interim manager Ralf Rangnick took over in November, Rashford has seen his place in the side slip. He has been ousted by teenager Anthony Elanga for a starting berth under the German manager.

Not only this, having been a regular for the England national team over the years, he is now no longer in Gareth Southgate's plans. It seems unlikely he will be making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is a sad sight for such a huge talent, that had been on the cusp of greatness for some years. Touted alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Rashford is now playing second fiddle in a United side that are floundering.

Changes in the coaching system haven't helped and neither has the club's lack of a strategy in planning their squads. But Rashford's own form is also at rock bottom. His performance against Liverpool has summed up what has been a shocking drop in standards for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Rashford is considering his future at the club due to not being a regular starter for the Red Devils anymore. Perhaps, a move is now the right thing for him, to get his career back on track.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat