"Looks like he's towing a caravan" – Jamie O'Hara blasts Manchester United star for performance against Liverpool

Jamie O'Hara has blasted Harry Maguire for his performances for Manchester United this season. The former Premier League footballer claimed the £80 million signing looked like he was 'towing a caravan' and has questioned the other players too.

Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool on Sunday and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now on the verge of being sacked. The Red Devils sit seventh in the league table after nine matches – eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

O'Hara was on talkSPORT today when he questioned the approach from Manchester United and blasted Harry Maguire. The 35-year-old believes the Red Devils were a disgrace on Sunday and said:

"Manchester United were an absolute disgrace yesterday. Oh my God, defensively, they were a disgrace. I'm actually going to take back my statement saying that Harry Maguire is world class. From this season, he is not world class.

"He is miles off it, he looks like he is towing a caravan! So it was a really poor performance from them yesterday, but before the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pile-in – because I know everyone is going to do that today – you have to address the players.

"The players are nowhere good enough to be playing for Manchester United right now. Their lack of intensity as a team is embarrassing, they don't run. They are good enough, talent-wise, but in terms of running and desire and determination to run around for a Manchester United team, they are not good enough. None of them work hard enough out of possession, their set up as a team out of possession is a disgrace."

Manchester United considering sacking Ole Gunnar Soskjaer

Manchester United were pleased with their progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and handed him a new contract in the summer. Things have changed since then, and the manager is now on the verge of getting sacked.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Recent results have not gone Manchester United's way, and performances on the pitch have been sub-par.

Reports suggest the board are holding a meeting today to decide the manager's future and are also in talks with Antonio Conte to take over from the Norwegian manager.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar