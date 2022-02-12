“Looks like he lacks experience in coaching” – Paul Scholes questions Ralf Rangnick after disappointing Manchester United draw

For Manchester United fans, this looks like the new norm. The Red Devils yet again blew their lead and ended up gaining a point from a match that they should have won against Southampton.

While speaking to BT Sport, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes shared how tired he was with his former team's performance. The 47-year-old then questioned United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's coaching experience by stating that the German hasn't coached for 5-6 years.

Manchester United hasn't been able to break the deadlock in the past three matches. The FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest and the Premier League games against Burnley and Southampton have all ended 1-1 in average time. This has annoyed United fans because the Red Devils could have scored more than one goal as they have created a lot of clear-cut chances in all these games.

It's been tough for fans to watch the Red Devils squander their chances and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is also going through the same emotions. Scholes is a former United star who has made 714 appearances between 1993 and 2013 for the club.

The Ginger Prince was one of the best midfielders that legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has had during his managerial career. Paul Scholes, who currently works as a pundit for BT Sport, wasn't happy with United's performance against Southampton.

The 47-year-old decided to question Manchester United Interim manager Ralf Rangnick's coaching skills. He also slammed the club for not having a plan after sacking former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from his role.

“The sack for Ole was coming, but where was the plan. To not have a plan and bring in a sporting director, he looks like he lacks experience in coaching the last 5 or 6 years.” said Paul Scholes.

The United hierarchy brought in Ralf Rangnick as Interim manager after sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the managerial post. Rangnick was assigned to manage the team for the rest of the season, and many felt like it was the right choice.

However, the German's previous coaching experience was during the 2018-19 season when he was manager of RB Leipzig. This gap in coaching is the point that Scholes was trying to make with his comments about the German.

Why does Manchester United fail to kill the game when they are leading?

Manchester United's incompetence in killing a game they were comfortably leading has come back to haunt them again. One of the main reasons is the team's fall in focus during the start of the second half. Manchester United's players have often switched off during the initial 15 minutes of the second half, and their opponents always take advantage of that.

This was evident during their recent tie against Southampton, where United was comfortably ahead with a goal scored by Jadon Sancho. However, in the initial minutes of the 2nd half, the Red Devils completely lost their momentum, and the Saints scored back via Che Adams.

But the real disappointment has been the decision-making by the forwards in the final third. As a result, United have yet again ended up with a point even though a victory was just out there for them to grab.

