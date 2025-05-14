"Looks like a preseason lineup", "Who is ready to witness the BIG L today" - Fans react as Real Madrid name XI for Mallorca clash

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid's starting XI against Mallorca in a La Liga home clash on Wednesday (May 14). Los Blancos are coming off a 4-3 El Clasico loss at leaders Barcelona last weekend.

Kylian Mbappe gave them a two-goal lead inside 14 minutes before Barca scored four times to turn the game on its head. The Frenchman pulled one back 20 minutes from time, completing his hat-trick, but an equaliser wasn't to be as Barca moved to the cusp of securing the league title.

The win moved Hansi Flick's side seven points clear at the top with three games left. It means they will win the league if Los Blancos lose to Mallorca or if Barca win at Espanyol on Thursday.

Fans are disappointed to see Madrid's starting XI for a game they need to win to keep the title race alive for another day.

One lamented:

"Looks like pre-season line-up"

Another chimed in:

"Who is ready to witness the BIG L today!!"

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"It's either a loss or draw"

Another simply wrote:

"Damn"

One fan commented:

"Europa League line-up"

Another wrote:

"End the pain plz"

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won 23 of their 35 league games this season, losing six, garnering 75 points.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed as new Brazil manager

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been confirmed by Brazil as their next permanent head coach. The Selecao have been on the legendary Italian's trail for quite a while before striking gold.

The five-time World Champions are looking at Ancelotti to lead them back to glory in the quadrennial tournament. They haven't yet qualified for the 2026 edition, having lost 4-1 to holders Argentina in March in a qualifier.

Ancelotti - the first foreign coach in Brazil's history - said before the Mallorca game (as per The Daily Mail):

"Until the 25th, I wear the Real Madrid shirt, which I respect very much. Real Madrid will release the statement (about my exit) when they want. There's no problem whatsoever. They'll do it at the appropriate time for Real Madrid and there's nothing further to add."

Following the Mallorca game, Ancelotti will have two more matches to oversee before his second stint at the club comes to an end - Sevilla (away) on May 18 and Real Sociedad at home on May 25.

