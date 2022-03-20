"Looks like a ridiculous threat" - Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold claim about 20-year-old Arsenal star

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor heaped praise on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for his match-winning performance against Villa in the Premier League. Hosting the TalkSPORT show, he stated that Saka looked like a "ridiculous threat" on the pitch.

Arsenal took on Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League match for the Gunners at Villa Park on Saturday, March 19. The Gunners came into the match after suffering a midweek defeat (0-2) against Liverpool. They needed the win to strengthen their top four position in the league table.

Mikel Arteta's men shrugged off the defeat against Liverpool and scruffed off a 0-1 win over Villa. Saka scored the only goal of the game in the 30th minute. Arsenal's defense did an impressive job, especially in the first half. Villa failed to record even a single shot in the first 45 minutes.

After the match, fans and experts praised Arteta's men for holding their lead to win the match. However, most were extremely impressed by Saka's performance on the pitch.

TalkSPORT host Agbonlahor admitted that even the best left-back in the world wouldn't have stopped Saka last night. He said:

“Saka looks like a ridiculous threat, even Ashley Young today I said to him after the game, ‘the best left back in the world wouldn’t have been able to do any better against Saka today. He was frightening, comes short and running long, his pace, the way he runs so direct, honestly he was outstanding.”

Apart from scoring the only goal of the tie, the 20-year-old created one big chance, made two key passes and had one shot blocked. These stats certainly made him the best player on the pitch. The England international has been terrific for his club this season as he has made 14 goal contributions in 28 league appearances so far. He is the club's joint top scorer in the league with Emile Smith Rowe with nine goals.

Arsenal top favorites to clinch the fourth spot in the Premier League

The Gunners were on great momentum until their defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Liverpool. They won their five Premier League games on the trot before facing the Reds.

Many expected Arsenal to struggle against Villa and a win wasn't guaranteed before the start of the tie. However, the Gunners' performance at Villa Park was so impressive that they are now being tagged as the firm favorites to clich the fourth spot.

Mikkel Arteta's men are currently sitting fourth in the points table. The Gunners lead fifth-placed Manchester United by four points with a game in hand.

They also have a six-point lead over West Ham United (6th) and Tottenham Hotspur (7th) who face each other on Sunday.

The Gunners will resume their battle for the top four when they face Crystal Palace after the international break on 5 April.

