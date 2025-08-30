"Looks like a step above the rest", "Gonna be player of the season" - Fans hail Manchester United star after 3-2 win over Burnley

Manchester United fans on X have reserved praise for Bryan Mbeumo after he scored during their 3-2 win against Burnley in the Premier League. The Red Devils secured their first win of the season following their clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 30.

Ad

The Red Devils got off to a strong start and were rewarded in the 27th minute when Casemiro's header struck the crossbar. Josh Cullen then accidentally diverted the rebound into the back of his own net, giving the hosts the lead. However, Burnley responded well following the break, leveling the scores via Lyle Foster's clinical finish (55').

Fortunately for Manchester United, Bryan Mbeumo scored two minutes later with a powerful, close-range finish. Their celebrations were cut short when Jaidon Anthony tapped home to make it 2-2 in the 66th minute. However, the latter was guilty of pulling Amad Diallo's shirt in stoppage time, conceding a penalty in the process. Bruno Fernandes dispatched his spot-kick (90+7') to secure all three points for his side.

Ad

Trending

Mbeumo had an excellent game and has now scored in back-to-back games, following the Red Devils' EFL Cup loss to Grimsby Town in the second round. The 26-year-old summer signing created five chances and landed two shots on target from three attempts (67 percent accuracy). He also looked lively in the final third, producing four accurate crosses from an attempted five and completing all three of his attempted long balls.

One Manchester United fan posted:

Ad

"Mbuemo looks like a step above the rest of the squad it’s kinda funny. I don’t like what I see form Sesko so far. They will need to figure out Bruno long term. Amad looks good. Left side not threatening enough yet. Some work to do at United but not all is cursed."

Ad

M. @MikhaeIII Mbuemo looks like a step above the rest of the squad it’s kinda funny. I don’t like what I see form Sesko so far. They will need to figure out Bruno long term. Amad looks good. Left side not threatening enough yet. Some work to do at United but not all is cursed.

Ad

Another fan predicted:

"Mbuemo is gonna be player of the season for Manchester united"

winkeep @Winkeep234 Mbuemo is gonna be player of the season for Manchester united

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

noncritical fan @Vishwacr8 @harshavardhxn Nope, Mbuemo has been the best player of the game.

Ad

prince @DonArrow0 mbuemo bro, what a baller

Ad

(fan) Frank 🧠🇵🇹 @AmorimEra_ You can already tell that Bryan Mbeumo’s output for Manchester United is going to be a joke. He makes an impact every game. Top signing.

Ad

- @sulkfenomeno Mbeumo is so technically refined it’s a joke. Quickly becoming one of my fave players. I love his one- two touch play.

Ad

"We had to fight every minute" - Bryan Mbeumo provides verdict after helping Manchester United defeat Burnley

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo has expressed his delight after helping his side defeat Burnley 3-2. He also admitted they had to fight as a unit throughout the 90 minutes and emphasized the importance of being confident with goals.

Ad

The Red Devils secured a deserved win over Burnley. The former had 62 percent possession and were dominant up front, landing 26 shots in total, with six being on target. They also had a higher xG (3.54) than the Clarets, who landed six shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 1.20).

Following the game, Mbeumo told BBC Sport (via @UnitedStandMUFC):

"Every game is hard and important. We had the game with us in the first half, but we had to fight every minute. I'm very happy, and we win as well - as a striker, it is important to be confident with goals."

Ad

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Bryan Mbeumo: "Every game is hard and important. We had the game with us in the first half, but we had to fight every minute. "I'm very happy, and we win as well - as a striker, it is important to be confident with goals." [via BBC] #mufc

Ad

Manchester United are currently ninth in the league table with four points from three games and will next face Manchester City on September 14.

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 30 at 10 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More