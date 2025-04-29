“Looks like he could be worth £400 million” - Troy Deeney makes emphatic claim about 26-year-old Liverpool star after Premier League title win

Troy Deeney has claimed that Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister could be worth £400 million after the Reds' Premier League title win on Sunday (April 27). The Merseysiders sealed the title win after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with Mac Allister delivering a brilliant performance in the match.

The current season marked Alexis Mac Allister's second season at Liverpool since former coach Jurgen Klopp signed him in the summer of 2023. The Argentine midfielder has been impressive for the Reds, contributing seven goals and five assists in 47 appearances across competitions. Mac Allister is much lauded for his creative presence in the midfield. His combination with Ryan Gravenberch in this campaign worked wonders under Arne Slot.

In a conversation on talkSPORT (h/t Rousing the Kop), English footballer Troy Deeney praised Alexis Mac Allister's recent performances for Liverpool. He claimed the 26-year-old Argentine midfielder could be worth a whopping £400 million after his performance this season.

"When you look at the midfield, his [Slot’s] whole season has been encapsulated by that midfield three. Ryan Gravenberch has been fantastic, he’s one of two players to play every game, and then there’s Alexis Mac Allister, who for £40m now looks like he could be worth £400m," Deeney said.

Alexis Mac Allister was crucial for the Reds' 5-1 triumph over Tottenham on Sunday, which sealed their Premier League win. The Argentine scored the second goal of the game (24'), to give his team the lead when they were drawing 1-1.

The victory also marked a major achievement for Arne Slot at Liverpool as he led the club to the Premier League in his first season. It also marked Mac Allister's first Premier League title.

"Wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone" - Alexis Mac Allister sends heartfelt message to Liverpool fans following their Premier League triumph

Alexis Mac Allister - Source: Getty

After Liverpool lifted the Premier League title following Sunday's win over Tottenham, Alexis Mac Allister took to his social media to share a heartfelt message for the fans. He wrote:

"When I joined this club, I knew it was a special place. But what I’ve experienced this year has gone beyond anything I ever imagined. Every training session, every match, every time I stepped onto the pitch at Anfield, I felt the weight of this shirt and the passion of a unique fanbase.

He continued:

It took hard work, commitment, giving everything in every moment. Because wearing this shirt isn’t for just anyone… and because I’ve dreamt of this since I was a boy. Today, lifting the Premier League trophy with Liverpool is the dream come true. One that began many years ago, and today becomes reality.”

Alexis Mac Allister joined the Merseysiders in Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield. He came months after winning the World Cup with Argentina in 2022. After a decent first season under Klopp, Mac Allister became key to the Reds' midfield under Arne Slot this season.

Reports from the transfer market suggest that Real Madrid are interested in luring the Argentine away from Anfield in hopes of him replacing the retired Toni Kroos. However, it appears that the 26-year-old is happy with the Merseysiders for now and remains a key part of their plans.

