"Looks like a younger version of Yaya Toure" - Manchester United coach compares Red Devils academy graduate to Man City icon

Manchester United coach Tom Huddlestone recently heaped praise on youngster Kobbie Mainoo, comparing him to Manchester City legend Yaya Toure. Huddlestone was appointed as a player-coach for United's Under-21s in August 2022.

In conversation with SPORTbible, the former Premier League midfielder said:

“On my first day at Carrington, I came up and had a look at the lads in training," he recalled. “I was speaking to a friend on the way back home and said, 'There are two lads who stood out during that session and one of them is a player called Kobbie Mainoo. He looks like a younger version of Yaya Toure'."

Huddlestone added:

“To do what he’s doing as an 18-year-old, at a club of this size, is some going. It looks like he’s been doing it for years. He’s as composed as anyone I’ve ever seen and that comes from self-confidence in your touch, your manipulation of the ball and your passing ability.”

The 18-year-old has become a key part of Erik ten Hag's squad this season as they struggle with a lack of midfield options. Summer signing Mason Mount has been injured for an extended period, while Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro have failed to impress in their outings.

Thus, Mainoo has taken up a lion's share of the minutes. He has made 16 appearances across all competitions for the senior team this season, scoring twice.

Toure joined Manchester City from Barcelona in 2010 and stayed with the club until 2018, establishing himself as a club legend. He made 316 appearances for the Cityzens, bagging 79 goals and 49 assists. During his stint in Manchester, he lifted the Premier League thrice, League Cup thrice and FA Cup once.

Manchester United star makes decision on future at club: Reports

Greenwood has impressed on loan at Getafe.

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood is keen on returning to the club at the end of his loan spell with La Liga side Getafe. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the attacker's future at the club could now be revived with the change in ownership.

Greenwood was suspended by the club after being accused of assault by his partner. His last game for the club was back in January 2022 and eventually, the charges against him were dropped in February 2023, citing a lack of evidence.

Manchester United eventually decided to not integrate him into the first team, instead accepting loan offers for him. He was signed by Getafe where he has impressed, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 25 appearances.