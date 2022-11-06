Manchester United fans have good reason to be angry after their team's disappointing 3-1 loss against Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Sunday. While the general performance of the players drew the ire of the fans, they were particularly displeased with Donny van de Beek's poor efforts on the day.

The midfielder picked up his first Premier League start of the season but did little to cement his position in the starting lineup for future games. He was rather out of place, getting just 18 touches on the ball, which was notably the lowest for any starting player on the field.

The Manchester United fans did not take kindly to his drab appearance on the day, and they took to Twitter to slam the 25-year-old. Here is a selection of tweets from unhappy Old Trafford supporters:

Drunk Red @TheUnitedWayyyy Donny Van De Beek is useless. Imagine comparing him with Bruno who creates chances, presses every single minutes, works hard in defence, is an excellent leader on the pitch, cries & moans in the face of the ref to win a free kick.



MC @UtdMicah Yeah Donny get the first flight back to Amsterdam, i’m so done with you.



Jonas Adnan Giæver @CheGiaevara Donny van de Beek to Manchester United is the luxury version of Davy Klaassen to Everton. Donny van de Beek to Manchester United is the luxury version of Davy Klaassen to Everton.

ʀʏᴀɴ @Utd_Ryan_ Lindelof has gotten absolutely owned by Watkins today. De Gea not doing what he has been. Donny and Ronaldo invisible. Rashford not the same on the right. Garnacho quickly being figured out. Eriksen continuing to be mediocre. Lindelof has gotten absolutely owned by Watkins today. De Gea not doing what he has been. Donny and Ronaldo invisible. Rashford not the same on the right. Garnacho quickly being figured out. Eriksen continuing to be mediocre.

PATRON 🇵🇸 @Patron_MUFC Donny Van De Beek & Cristiano Ronaldo both need to be moved on. Both offer nothing to this team. Donny Van De Beek & Cristiano Ronaldo both need to be moved on. Both offer nothing to this team.

José @iamchunga7 @Maxwel_TheGist He needs a better understudy, Donny looks lost every single time. He needs to go back to Ajax expeditiously @Maxwel_TheGist He needs a better understudy, Donny looks lost every single time. He needs to go back to Ajax expeditiously

Manchester United slump to defeat as Aston Villa showcase brilliance in thrilling 3-1 win

The Red Devils were out of sorts from the very start of the game as they handed the Villans a lead with just seven minutes on the clock. They might have had some possession early on, but Aston Villa provided a remarkable counter-attack that saw Leon Bailey put the ball past David de Gea and into the far post.

Barely five minutes later, the hosts doubled the score, as Lucas Digne scored a wonder free-kick in style. The superstar curled the ball over the wall with enough dip and pace to fall into the near post corner and beat De Gea's outstretched hand.

A stroke of luck helped Manchester United as Luke Shaw's effort took a deflection on its way in. The Red Devils had hounded Villa's box for much of the first half to no avail, and Shaw blasted a goal-bound 20-yarder.

However, it hit Jacob Ramsey, changed trajectory, and went into the far post while leaving goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rooted to the spot.

The Villans did not give United a chance to continue what might have been a remarkable comeback, though. Minutes into the second half, they added a third goal, with yet another counter-attack proving enough to see them through.

It was Jacob Ramsey who made up for his earlier deflection by placing this effort into the right side of the post, far from De Gea's hands.

