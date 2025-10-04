“Looks miserable”, “I honestly feel bad” - Fans express concern over Real Madrid attacker after Los Blancos’ 3-1 win vs Villarreal

Real Madrid fans have expressed their concern for teenage striker Endrick after he was an unused substitute in their LaLiga meeting with Villarreal. The Brazil international watched from the sidelines as Los Blancos picked up a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Following a heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend, Real Madrid needed to return to winning ways, and Xabi Alonso made just two changes to the XI that lost 5-2. The injured Dani Carvajal was absent from the squad, while Jude Bellingham joined Endrick on the bench.

Endrick was a substitute for the game and was not called on from the bench, as has been the case in each of the last five games for Real Madrid. The 19-year-old has yet to play a single minute for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso, with injuries keeping him on the sidelines.

Ad

Trending

A section of Real Madrid fans are unhappy with Endrick's situation at the club and expressed pity for what he is going through via X posts.

A fan pointed out that the youngster looks clearly unhappy and needs a loan in January to aid his development.

EiF @EiFSoccer Endrick hasn’t had a single minute all season, isn’t even warming up with substitutes, and looks miserable on the sidelines. His development is being stunted. He needs a loan in the winter to get minutes.

Ad

Another fan questioned why Endrick did not leave on loan in the summer, having fallen low in the pecking order.

S❗️ @rmasayed If Endrick wasn’t part of Xabi’s plans, then why did the club give him the number 9, especially when Gonzalo Garcia had an incredible run in the CWC… tbh Endrick should’ve gone on loan he’s definitely not going to get any playing time.

Ad

A fan stated that they feel bad for the former Palmeiras youngster over how things have progressed.

Anthony @AnthonyKyaw I honestly feel bad for Endrick. Everyone is saying Rodrygo is the forgotten man in Real Madrid, while Endrick has still not gotten a single minute to play this season. I wonder how things would be right now if he chose another club last summer.

Ad

Another fan expressed their pity for the youngster, pointing out that he should have prioritised a move elsewhere to play regularly.

𝐀 𝐉 𝐁 ⚡ @RickyRMCDF I genuinely feel bad for Endrick, he should get loaned out to a team in which he will be a starter or at least have more game time, then he should come back.

Ad

A fan questioned if the young forward would ever get a chance.

zoé @luvbellinghm is endrick ever gonna get minutes im confused

Ad

A fan likened Endrick to a myth.

Jenni‼️🍉 @valverdenat1on Gon and Endrick are just myths atp

Ad

Another fan pleaded for the youngster to be introduced into the game.

Ken @RMCF_Ken Just put Endrick please.

Ad

Endrick injured his hamstring close to the end of the 2024-25 season, which cost him his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. In Endrick's absence, Real Madrid found Gonzalo Garcia as their perfect back-up forward, and have adapted to him playing for them.

Los Blancos manager Alonso hailed Endrick in his press conference earlier this week, stating that the teenager has been impressive in training. He promised that the youngster would get to play games as the season progresses, as they plan to ease him back after his long injury.

Ad

Real Madrid defeat Villarreal to go top of LaLiga

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in LaLiga with a 3-1 triumph over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants bounced back from losing 5-2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last weekend to claim three points in front of their fans.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 47th minute after a scoreless first half between the sides. The Brazilian won a penalty for his side before dusting himself off and dispatching the kick in the 69th minute to double his side's tally.

Villarreal pulled one back in the 73rd minute through Georges Mikautadze before they were reduced to ten men following a Santiago Mourino sending-off. Los Blancos had the final say in the game, with Kylian Mbappe firing home his ninth league goal of the season to seal the points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More