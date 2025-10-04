“Looks miserable”, “I honestly feel bad” - Fans express concern over Real Madrid attacker after Los Blancos’ 3-1 win vs Villarreal

Real Madrid fans have expressed their concern for teenage striker Endrick after he was an unused substitute in their LaLiga meeting with Villarreal. The Brazil international watched from the sidelines as Los Blancos picked up a 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Following a heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend, Real Madrid needed to return to winning ways, and Xabi Alonso made just two changes to the XI that lost 5-2. The injured Dani Carvajal was absent from the squad, while Jude Bellingham joined Endrick on the bench.
Endrick was a substitute for the game and was not called on from the bench, as has been the case in each of the last five games for Real Madrid. The 19-year-old has yet to play a single minute for Los Blancos under Xabi Alonso, with injuries keeping him on the sidelines.
A section of Real Madrid fans are unhappy with Endrick's situation at the club and expressed pity for what he is going through via X posts.
A fan pointed out that the youngster looks clearly unhappy and needs a loan in January to aid his development.
Another fan questioned why Endrick did not leave on loan in the summer, having fallen low in the pecking order.
A fan stated that they feel bad for the former Palmeiras youngster over how things have progressed.
Another fan expressed their pity for the youngster, pointing out that he should have prioritised a move elsewhere to play regularly.
A fan questioned if the young forward would ever get a chance.
A fan likened Endrick to a myth.
Another fan pleaded for the youngster to be introduced into the game.
Endrick injured his hamstring close to the end of the 2024-25 season, which cost him his participation in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. In Endrick's absence, Real Madrid found Gonzalo Garcia as their perfect back-up forward, and have adapted to him playing for them.
Los Blancos manager Alonso hailed Endrick in his press conference earlier this week, stating that the teenager has been impressive in training. He promised that the youngster would get to play games as the season progresses, as they plan to ease him back after his long injury.
Real Madrid defeat Villarreal to go top of LaLiga
Real Madrid returned to winning ways in LaLiga with a 3-1 triumph over Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish giants bounced back from losing 5-2 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last weekend to claim three points in front of their fans.
Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 47th minute after a scoreless first half between the sides. The Brazilian won a penalty for his side before dusting himself off and dispatching the kick in the 69th minute to double his side's tally.
Villarreal pulled one back in the 73rd minute through Georges Mikautadze before they were reduced to ten men following a Santiago Mourino sending-off. Los Blancos had the final say in the game, with Kylian Mbappe firing home his ninth league goal of the season to seal the points.