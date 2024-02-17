“Looks probably the worse” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers injury update on Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones after win at Brentford

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has given an update on the injuries suffered by Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones during their 4-1 Premier League win against Brentford.

The Reds enjoyed a bittersweet victory at the Gtech Community Stadium as they lost two players to injury during the encounter. It comes at a time when Klopp's team is currently plagued with injuries, and the list now seems to be growing.

Speaking after the game, he provided an update on the injuries suffered by Jota and Jones. Klopp said via This Is Anfield:

"Mixed emotions because we lost players, which we don’t know how serious it is. It doesn’t look great for either of them."

On Jones' suspected ankle injury, Klopp said:

"Curtis got a little knock to the lower part above his ankle. We will see what that means but it’s what he felt, wasn’t 100 percent sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you it must be something because he would’ve played on at all costs."

Jurgen Klopp added that Jota's injury looks probably worse than that of Jones. He stated:

"Diogo looks probably the worse. I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures don’t look great as well. We have to see there.”

Meanwhile, the win currently puts Liverpool top of the league table with 57 points after 25 games as they keep up their fight for the 2023-24 Premier League title.

How did Liverpool fare against Brentford?

Liverpool picked up yet another crucial three points in the PL to keep up the momentum for the league title amid strong competition from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Klopp's men shipped four goals past Brentford away from home to make it five consecutive wins across all competitions.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez opened the scoring in the 35th minute with a brilliant finish. Alexis MacAllister doubled the lead in the 55th minute. Mohamed Salah grabbed the third off the bench in the 68th minute. Despite Ivan Toney pulling one back for the home side, Cody Gapko made it four for Liverpool in the 86th minute.

Next up for Klopp's men will be a league game at home to Luton Town before they travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on February 25, 2024.