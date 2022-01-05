"Looks out of sorts" - Darren Ambrose slams Manchester United star's laziness and suggest he 'ignored' Cristiano Ronaldo against Wolves

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace midfielder Darren Ambrose feels Jadon Sancho looked out of sorts when Manchester United faced Wolves on Monday.

Sancho was given the nod over Marcus Rashford, but the former Borussia Dortmund man failed to shine as Manchester United were beaten 1-0.

There was one particular instance in the first half when Sancho was running at the Wolves defense and had Cristiano Ronaldo alongside him.

The England international ignored an unmarked Ronaldo, who was in a better position to shoot and saw his shot blocked by the Wolves defense.

Ambrose feels Sancho needs to do more after his lazy display against Wolves.

"Sancho just looks out of sorts and I’ve backed him many, many times to come good. £73million, the pressure got taken off him a bit when they brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, but he needs to produce a bit more," Ambrose said on Drive.

"There was a moment where they went through and they went two-vs-one basically, and he ignored Ronaldo. Absolutely fine; get your shot off, it got blocked. It was after that, it was like the reaction after that. It was just laziness," he added.

Jadon Sancho yet to find form at Manchester United

Since his big money move to Manchester United, Jadon Sancho has managed to score just two goals for the Red Devils across all competitions.

He has largely been a peripheral figure in the team and is yet to find the rhythm that made him one of the most exciting players in the Bundesliga.

Sancho has predominantly played on the left wing, which is his preferred position. Yet, he has failed to link up with his teammates. The 21-year old has no goals or assists to show for from the left side of the pitch.

The former Dortmund star will be hoping for a better spell over the second half of the season. Ralf Rangnick’s style might suit the attacker, but he will have to be better with his decision making.

Sancho is at his best in a more proactive system, so the sooner Manchester United acclimatize under Rangnick, the better.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar