“Looks as though he’s a real part of the Liverpool machine” - Steve Nicol admits 30-year-old Reds star has taken him by surprise

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has admitted he's been positively surprised by Wataru Endo following his impressive performance against Newcastle United at Anfield on Monday, January 1.

The Reds signed Wataru Endo as their new No. 6 from VfB Stuttgart for a reported fee of £16.2 million over the summer. Many fans didn't have high hopes for the 30-year-old as he was only acquired after Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia snubbed Liverpool for Chelsea.

Endo endured a slow start to his Anfield tenure as he struggled to adjust to the Premier League. This even led to Nicol claiming that the Reds would not win the league title if Endo was a regular starter last month.

Fortunately, the Japan skipper has flourished over the past month and has quickly become an important component in Jurgen Klopp's side. He was named in the starting XI to face Newcastle and impressed as the Reds secured a 4-2 win in their league fixture.

Following the game, Nicol told ESPN (via The Boot Room):

“Yeah, he’s surprised me over the last two or three weeks. Initially, his first two or three games, I didn’t think he looked as though he was good enough. But whether he’s worked it out, whether Klopp’s had a word with him, whatever it may be, he actually now looks as though he’s a real part of the Liverpool machine."

He added:

“So yeah, as well as Jones played today and as well as Elliott can play, there really isn’t that grinder in the middle of the park that’s going to do the job that he’s been doing when he’s away. So that’s going to be a question mark, who does that role.”

Endo has scored two goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances this season. However, he is set to link up with the Japan national team for the upcoming Asian Cup which will be a big loss for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool midfielder suffered hamstring injury during Newcastle win

The Liverpool boss confirmed Dominik Szoboszlai suffered a hamstring injury during their 4-2 win against Newcastle United on Monday. The German tactician also admitted other players felt it as well after an intense, high-octane clash at Anfield.

Szoboszlai was named in the starting XI against the Magpies. The Hungary skipper was a creative threat during his 64 minutes on the pitch, creating three big chances. Unfortunately, he limped off, clutching his leg just one minute before Klopp planned on substituting him.

The Reds boss stated (as per Liverpool's official website):

“We wanted to take him off, that was the plan, but unfortunately, it was somehow a minute late because in the last situation, he felt the hamstring. Now, we don’t know the extent of it, obviously, so we have to wait.”

Szobszlai has established himself as a fan favorite at Liverpool since arriving from RB Leipzig over the summer. The 23-year-old has been a pivotal part of the Reds' title challenge, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.