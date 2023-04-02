"Looks way fitter", "Play him more" - Real Madrid identify only player who can save their season after outstanding cameo in 6-0 Valladolid rout 

Real Madrid fans were thoroughly impressed with Eden Hazard's spectacular cameo during the 6-0 home win against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday (April 2).

Hazard came on as a substitute and bagged an assist in a game where Karim Benzema scored a seven-minute hat-trick. Apart from Benzema, Rodygo Goes, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez were the other scorers. Hazard came on in the 65th minute with Madrid leading 4-0. Apart from his assist, Hazard made four key passes too.

The Belgian arrived at the Spanish capital from Chelsea with high expectations. However, since his big money move, he has barely played due to persistent injury issues.

He has made 74 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. Considering his pedigree, the returns haven't been up to par. Hazard has made eight appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Fans on Twitter reacted to Hazard's performance, with one tweeting:

"He looks way fitter, that’s the first thing I’ve noticed. There was never no doubting his talent, but he needs to keep at this weight. Looks fantastic!"

Another claimed Hazard is the player to save Real Madrid's season:

"Hazard is back siiiuuu. Only he can save this season."

Eden Hazard is a world-class player and is certainly a generational talent. If he can keep up the level he showed against Valladolid, he could be a worrisome prospect for any opposition.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addresses Brazil links

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil national team's job. He's touted to take up the role at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Valladolid, the Italian talked about the same, saying (via Los Blancos' website):

"I'm pleased that the Brazilian national team wants me, but I have to respect a contract that I want to honour. I don't know the president of the Brazilian national team, but I'd love to meet him and say hello.”

Ancelotti's contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer of 2024. Brazil reportedly want him to become their manager this summer.

