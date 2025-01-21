"Looks after himself so well that he is aging backwards" - Pundit says one Liverpool superstar is in 'same category' as Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star turned pundit Emille Heskey believes Mohamed Salah is in the same category as Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The Egyptian star remains one of the finest players on the planet at 32 years of age and currently leads the Premier League's goal (18) and assist charts (13) this season.

Speaking to Casino Scout via Goal, the former striker hailed the Egyptian star's longevity and his commitment to taking care of himself. Salah said:

"I think Mohamed Salah can perform at this level for at least a couple more years. If you look at the way that he looks after himself and his body, it’s unmatched. He’s a family man, he’s not out with the club doing this and doing that, he’s properly looking after himself. I don’t see why he couldn’t carry on like he is for another two, three, maybe even four years. Liverpool have a player who looks after himself so well that he is ageing backwards! I see him putting up the same numbers for two more years, minimum."

Trending

"If you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s soon to be forty years old, you have to put Salah in that same category in the way that he looks after himself," he added.

Heskey played 223 times for the English giants, scoring 60 goals and providing 30 assists. Salah, on the other hand, is currently negotiating with the club; his contract expires in the summer.

"Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion" - When Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Liverpool fans

In 2022, Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Liverpool fans for their compassion before he faced them in the Premier League. The Portuguese superstar had lost his newborn son before the game and was given an outpouring of emotion before the game.

The Reds and the Red Devils are fierce rivals, but the Merseyside fans put their rivalries aside to commiserate with the football legend.

Ronaldo is an iconic figure in Manchester, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists in 346 appearances across two stints for the team.

Taking to Instagram after the game, the star said:

"One world... One sport... One global family... Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United lost the game 0-4, and the Portuguese legend eventually left the team at the end of the year after mutually terminating his control. He currently represents Al Nassr who play in the Saudi Pro League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback