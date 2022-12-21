Lorient vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2022

French football is back in action with another round of matches this week as Lorient lock horns with Nantes in a friendly encounter at the Stade de la Rabine on Wednesday.

Lorient vs Nantes Preview

Lorient are currently in fifth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Guingamp in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Nantes, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Stade Laval last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lorient vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes and Lorient are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 matches apiece out of a total of 28 matches that have been played between the two teams.

Lorient are winless in their last five matches in Ligue 1 and have effectively squandered an impressive start to their Ligue 1 campaign this season.

Nantes have drawn three of their last four Ligue 1 games and have played out seven draws so far this season - the second-highest in the competition after Strasbourg.

Nantes are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming against Olympiacos in November this year.

Lorient have conceded at least one goal in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in October this year.

Lorient vs Nantes Prediction

Lorient are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a mountain to climb ahead of this fixture. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best this week.

FC Nantes @FCNantes 𝗟𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗾𝘂𝗲́ de demain pour le match amical face à Lorient.



Nantes have been inconsistent so far and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. Lorient are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-1 Nantes

Lorient vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Nantes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Terem Moffi to score - Yes

