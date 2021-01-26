"Losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes scored yet another crucial goal for Manchester United as he netted the winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round this past weekend. The Red Devils are set to face West Ham in the next round.

Speaking after the match, Bruno Fernandes reflected on his mentality and claimed that his distaste for defeat is what helps him perform the way he does. Three days short of a year at the club, Fernandes has worked wonders for Manchester United, seemingly rejuvenating them and leading their resurgence as they currently sit atop the Premier League table.

In less than twelve months at the club, the 26-year-old has scored 28 goals and assisted 18 more in 51 appearances across all competitions. His winner in the FA Cup was his 16th goal in the 2020-21 season.

Since his Man Utd debut in February 2020, Bruno Fernandes has scored more goals (28) than any other player for Premier League clubs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lOv945VOXn — Goal (@goal) January 24, 2021

Since making his Manchester United debut in February 2020, Fernandes' significance has been such that he has won four Premier League Player of the Month awards within a calendar year (2020) - a feat no player in the league's history has achieved.

As per The Guardian, Fernandes was interviewed following the FA Cup victory over Liverpool and was asked to reflect on the match and his goal, to which he said:

“Every goal is a great moment, every win is a great moment for us. Personally, of course, scoring the last goal in a game like this against one of the biggest rivals we have is always important. But I think the most important moment in the club [for me] will be when I get a trophy.”

Fernandes also spoke about his general will to win every time he steps on a pitch regardless of who it's against, and how that mentality has helped him as a footballer.

“I don’t conform with [the idea that] losing games is normal stuff”

Advertisement

“For me, losing is not normal so my mentality comes from that, you know? I always was like this. I don’t like to lose, so maybe the mentality is more like I don’t like to lose."

“Also playing whatever it is, when I was playing with my friends, my brother, my neighbours, I never wanted to lose, I want to win every time. This mentality will be with me for the rest of my life, I think"

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United can win a trophy this season

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United can win silverware this season

Bruno Fernandes also hailed Manchester United's mentality and said it aligns with his own in that they seek to win everything they play for. The Portugal international also claimed that he believes Manchester United can win a trophy this season.

Advertisement

“I came to the club because I knew this is a club who wants to win everything. So you have to be confident, you have to trust your teammates, you have to trust yourself, and you have to believe. And I will believe until it’s not possible. Like when I see someone get the trophy before me [only] then I will [have] lost my belief.”