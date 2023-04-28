"Losing if Ronaldo plays full 90", "You better win" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Al-Raed in Saudi Pro League fixture

Fans conveyed mixed emotions on Twitter after Al-Nassr released their line-up, including Cristiano Ronaldo as the captain, for their clash against Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, April 28.

Ronaldo has performed at a high level individually for the Knights of Najd since joining them in January after leaving Manchester United. He has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions for Al-Nassr.

However, Al-Nassr have struggled for form since the Portuguese forward joined the club. They were recently knocked out of the King Cup of Champions after a 1-0 loss to Al-Wehda in the semi-finals and their only hope of winning silverware lies in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr host 11th-placed Al-Raed at the KSU Stadium. Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Lajami, Alvaro Gonzalez, and Ghislain Konan make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Luiz Gustavo, Ayman Yahya, Ali Alhassan, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Cristiano Ronaldo will play as the striker and will captain the Riyadh-based outfit as they line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have won only two of their last five league games and fans vented their frustrations on Twitter. Many seem pessimistic about their chances of winning after seeing the starting XI. Here are some of the reactions:

The Knights of Najd are currently second in the Saudi Pro League with 53 points, six behind leaders Al-Ittihad. The league leaders have won their last five games in a row.

With just six games remaining in the season, it'll be difficult for Al-Nassr to dislodge Al-Ittihad from the top spot. Ronaldo will need to be at his very best tonight to ensure his side remain in the title race.

Al-Nassr executive who helped the club sign Cristiano Ronaldo resigns from his position

Al-Nassr president Musalli Al-Muammar, the executive who was instrumental in bringing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the club in January, recently resigned from his position.

The Real Madrid legend joined the Riyadh-based club in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth around £177 million per year. Many expected his arrival to boost the club's fortunes in terms of winning silverware.

Despite some brilliant individual performances from Ronaldo, the Knights of Najd have been knocked out of all domestic competitions and look likely to finish second in the Saudi Pro League, behind Al-Ittihad.

A report from Saudi Gazette yesterday stated that Al-Muammar resigned from the club following their disappointing second-half to the 2022-23 season. A new board and club president could be appointed before the end of the season.

